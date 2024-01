The state of Georgia will always be the No. 1 priority for Georgia Tech under head coach Brent Key and his coaching staff.

As part of a new series on JOL that will come out annually, I'm here to drop my top 120 players in the state currently.

Others are sure to emerge, as camp season will show some breakouts, and some on this list may prove to not be the caliber they are currently projected to be.

Let's get to it.