 JacketsOnline - The Citadel senior Hayden Brown on his three finalists
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-31 21:07:07 -0500') }} basketball Edit

The Citadel senior Hayden Brown on his three finalists

Russ Wood • JacketsOnline
Senior Writer

The Citadel senior transfer Hayden Brown has had a heavy recruitment since entering his name into the NCAA transfer portal. Today, the Spartanburg, SC native named Georgia Tech, Loyola Chicago and South Carolina as his top three schools.


The Citadel Bulldogs forward Hayden Brown shoots over Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo during the first half at the Petersen Events Center.
The Citadel Bulldogs forward Hayden Brown shoots over Pittsburgh Panthers guard Onyebuchi Ezeakudo during the first half at the Petersen Events Center. (Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports)

“It was an absolute whirlwind,” Brown said of his portal recruitment. “I figured I would have a decent amount of calls just based off stats and bouncing ideas off of coaches and whatnot but I did not know it would be as crazy as it was.

“The first few days were absolute chaos. Which is all good. At the end of the day, I’m thankful because all of those calls were just kind of a fruit of your labor, so to speak. It was really cool to see that all of these schools wanted to give me an opportunity to come play for them.”

Brown, who has one season of eligibility remaining, averaged 18.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the field for the Bulldogs last season spoke to JacketsOnline.com about his three finalists and when he plans to make a decision.


premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}