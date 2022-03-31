The Citadel senior Hayden Brown on his three finalists

“It was an absolute whirlwind,” Brown said of his portal recruitment. “I figured I would have a decent amount of calls just based off stats and bouncing ideas off of coaches and whatnot but I did not know it would be as crazy as it was.

“The first few days were absolute chaos. Which is all good. At the end of the day, I’m thankful because all of those calls were just kind of a fruit of your labor, so to speak. It was really cool to see that all of these schools wanted to give me an opportunity to come play for them.”

Brown, who has one season of eligibility remaining, averaged 18.8 points and 9.5 rebounds while shooting 51.5 percent from the field for the Bulldogs last season spoke to JacketsOnline.com about his three finalists and when he plans to make a decision.



