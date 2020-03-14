Tex. LB Terrence Cooks: "Opportunities after football are enormous"
In the class of 2020, Georgia Tech sent out several offers in the state of Texas. Some of them visited, some didn't and one one of them (Paula Vaipulu) ended up actually committing and signing.Thus...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news