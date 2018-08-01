"I almost committed to another school last month but my mom told me to wait and not rush it," Walker said. "After thinking about and looking at the pros and cons from each school I chose Georgia Tech. I just got a different feeling when I was on campus and I know it's the place for me."

Over the past two classes Georgia Tech has looked to the city of Nashville to build its defensive backfield and once again the Yellow Jackets are turning to mid-state area for a major piece of their 2019 recruiting class. This time it's Ensworth prospect Wesley Walker.

Walker has been a staple on the recruiting scene since his freshman year, adding offers from many of the school's top programs. But he suffered a knee injury early in his junior season and missed all of camp season. During that time, several schools lost touch with Walker, but Georgia Tech's loyalty impressed him.

"They have been on me the same way the whole time," said Walker, who is back to participating in full contact with his team and is expected to play both ways as a senior this fall. "That meant a lot to me. It was part of the feeling I had about them. Being around the coaches and listening to them talk about the direction of the program it made me feel comfortable. Georgia Tech is always contending in the ACC so I'll be there going against some of the best players in the country."

Walker was last on campus in June and said he was blown away with the work the school is doing to improve the facilities and the program as a whole.

"That meant a lot to see they are investing and they’re taking care of their football players and it shows they love their program and want it to get better," Walker said. "They are going to adidas now and they are excited about that and I think that's a step up for them, too."

The move to Georgia Tech reunites Walker with his former teammate, four-star defensive back Jaylon King, who signed with the Jackets in 2018. It also reunites him with his former 7-on-7 teammates Kaleb Oliver and Gentry Bonds.

"It would be crazy to have all Tennessee guys starting in the secondary but that's our goal," walker said. "I have known those guys forever and it means a lot to get the chance to play with them."

Walker said he and King have talked about Georgia Tech and his former teammate took a laid back approach to recruiting him to join the squad in Atlanta.

"He likes it down there a lot," Walker said. " He didn’t try to alter my decision. He knew it was my decision so he wasn’t on me but I asked him about how he liked and he liked it a lot and that was good information to have."

Walker, who will play safety this year for his high school team, said the Yellow Jackets see him as a corner at the next level and that's his natural position. But he's willing to do whatever it takes to get on the field.

They like me at corner but I’m playing safety for my school because that's where they need me," Walker said. "But it’s just whatever I fit best I will go and play that position. It doesn’t really matter to me I just want to compete."

While a lot of factors went into Walker's decision, he said the chance to move to Atlanta and get a jumpstart on his career after football was also important.

"That played a huge role in it," Walker said. "Football can only take you so far and I know that. The connections in Atlanta are crazy. Georgia Tech is in the center of Atlanta is it’s around all types of headquarters and they get their players internships and help them get ready for the corporate world and I feel like it’s a great opportunity."

Walker is commitment No. 13 for Georgia Tech and he joins versatile athlete Chico Bennett as Tennessee natives currently committed to the Yellow Jackets.