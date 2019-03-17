Georgia Tech is less than two weeks away from beginning their first spring practice under new head coach Geoff Collins. Though most of the players will be the same, the schemes have changed, so there is an opportunity for players to make a name for themselves.

Below is a list of players who could have a big spring for the Yellow Jackets.



Offense



QB James Graham: Whether or not James Graham has the ability to contribute on the field has never been in question. The redshirt freshman has often been called one of the most athletic players on the roster and was deemed inhuman by his former high school coaches. Graham has faced some issues off the field but had seemed to focus more on what he needs to be doing since the beginning of the spring semester. On a roster full of talent and depth at quarterback, Graham could surprise a lot of people this spring.

WR Malachi Carter: Carter played in all 13 games last season and contributed in a couple different ways. The 6’3” sophomore showed flashes of having solid hands and catch-in-traffic ability during his freshman season, and has added some good muscle throughout the offseason.

TE Tyler Davis: The grad transfer tight end from UCONN will not only make an impact during his first and only year in Atlanta, but his mentoring to the younger TEs such as Dylan Deveney and Billy Ward will show in years to come. Davis recorded 22 receptions for 237 yards and six touchdowns in 2018, good for second in the Connecticut record books.



RB Nate Cottrell: Cottrell will be a big name to watch for a potential slot receiver. Though he has not been much of a contributor with his hands throughout his time at Georgia Tech, the redshirt senior did catch 35 passes for 685 yards and nine touchdowns while in high school. With many, many potential running backs to compete with, Cottrell could continue to be a key player in the slot.



RB Jordan Mason: Coaches will be looking to see which A back/B back can make the switch to a more traditional running back, and Mason has the tools to be their guy. It will be a tight race between him and Jerry Howard, however. KirVonte Benson has not been cleared for spring.



Defense



DB Jaylon King: As one of the highest rated corners in the class of 2018, many people were excited when King made his pledge to the Yellow Jackets. After a redshirt season last year, the time has come for King to prove himself worthy of being a starter, and what better way to do it than in front of a new coaching staff?



DB Juanyeh Thomas: This one is kind of a no-brainer. Already a fan favorite, Juanyeh will have his shot at becoming a starting safety for the upcoming season. The sophomore captured the love and attention of all Jacket fans by making plays almost every time he was given a chance, and everyone will be rooting for him to win the job.



DB Kaleb Oliver: Oliver player a limited role in the defense last season but turned some heads when he had the chance. Tariq Carpenter and Juanyeh Thomas are likely the front runners for the FS and SS positions, but it would be nice to see Oliver find his place at the 5¢.



DL Justice Dingle: With Anree Saint-Amour departing, the coaches will be looking for a new force to come off the edge. With Antwan Owens potentially being one, Justice Dingle will certainly make a strong case to be the other and will be someone to keep your eye on as the spring unfolds.



OLB Quez Jackson: Though he played in all 13 games as a freshman, the limited amount of snaps never allowed Jackson to show what he can do. With 137 total tackles including 28 for loss and 5 sacks during his senior season at Peach County, Jackson has the ability to be a key contributor at linebacker for Georgia Tech.



BIGGEST QUESTION:

DL Sylvain Yondjouen: Yondjouen has been a warrior in the weight room since arriving to Atlanta. The Belgium native has impressed the coaches and has been one of the hardest workers so far. The question is, will he be able to translate it to the field?