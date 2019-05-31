News More News
Tech wins via small ball and errors in Regional opener

Coach Danny Hall, his son Colin, Amos Willingham and Tristin English in the post-game presser (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)
Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline.com
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

ATLANTA- One of the stranger opening Regional games in the NCAA took place at Russ Chandler Stadium as #3 Georgia Tech knocked off Florida A&M 13-2 in a game where the Jackets had a lone extra base...

