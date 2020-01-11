"For us, we played well and I was proud of our guys to play a good 40-minute game from start to finish. We shared the ball well with 18 assists on 27 made field goals," Pastner said. "We did a good job defensively to hold a good Boston College team. We did a nice job on the glass. Anytime you can win in the ACC is great and on the road is even better."

The Jackets' stifling defense keyed the victory as BC was held to 29.8-percent shooting and just 3-for-18 from three while Tech shot 50-percent for the game and hit four threes on six fewer attempts.

CHESNUT HILL, MA- Georgia Tech took the lead in the first half against Boston College and the Jackets men's basketball team really didn't look back. Tech picked up a big road win blowing out the Eagles 71-52 in the Conte Forum on Saturday night. Tech moved to 8-8 on the season and 3-3 in ACC play with the win while Boston College fell to 9-7 and 3-2 in league play.

"Moses had another double-double and he is doing a nice job with his progression and we did a nice job finding James. I thought James and Moses were 10-31 against Duke, but they played their tails off and the way they rebounded. Both guys did a nice job, but we have to be better with turnovers," Pastner said.

Poor shooting, key injuries and turnovers unraveled whatever chance Boston College had in the game. Key Eagle starters Derryck Thornton and Nik Popovic did not play and Jarius Hamilton played with a bandaged eye off the bench.

Jordan Usher also added 13 points and six rebounds. Usher had been feeling his way into the rotation and he had his most effective game as a Jacket on Saturday night. He had a heart to heart earlier in the week with Pastner about his performance thus far this season.

"I went to coach (Pastner) and asked him how I could affect winning the most and he told me exactly what I needed to do. That's what I did. What makes me good is that I can hustle and get rebounds and it was something I needed to do more of and I hadn't been doing and it is something I plan to continue doing," Usher said.

CJ Felder led BC with 13 points, but he was 3-for-12 from the field inside and the Jackets outscored BC in the paint 42-18.

Georgia Tech held a 31-23 lead at the half after a strong run of baskets by center James Banks who led all scorers with nine points at the break and two blocks. Jordan Usher and Moses Wright each had eight in the first half. Jay Heath and CJ Felder each had eight for the Eagles. Neither team lit it up from the outside with Tech going 0-4 in the first half and BC hitting just two of their ten attempts. Tech led by as much as nine points and led all but the first 13 seconds of the half.

Tech has won three of their first four road ACC games this season with wins over NC State, North Carolina and Boston College. The Jackets have not won three road games in a season since Brian Gregory's last year in 2015-16.

"To be able to win back-to-back on the road and for our program to take the next step we have to win some road games. We did that some last year and now we are doing it even better this year. To win a game in the ACC is hard enough and to win on the road in the ACC is extra special."

For the Tech players, however, they have already moved on from the win over BC and are looking ahead to Notre Dame who comes to Atlanta next Wednesday. The Jackets are still looking for their first ACC home win after dropping games to Syracuse and Duke in the first two home ACC contests. The Jackets tradition of going to a gas station to buy junk food is something they love, but Banks says the team is focused on bigger goals now than the gas station.

"I'm focused on getting a home win and we haven't got an ACC home win and we are really focused on that. The gas station is important, but a home win is just as important," Banks said. "We get old and stay old, we have a goal in mind, we want to become a tournament team and we can't take games off and low energy games, we have to bring it."

BANKS BUSTS HIS BLUE SHOES

In the first half, James Banks had to call the team manager over for help during a timeout. Banks known for his colorful shoes broke his favorite pair of sneakers during a random play during the game.

"I broke the main blues," Banks said of his neon blue sneakers. "That is it for them. They are new ones, I gave away the ones from last year. I have to switch it up now. I got the green and pink and I may have to go in my closet and the get the old stuff and retro it a little bit."

To add to his troubles, Banks also took a shot to the back on the opening play of the game and had a back spasm that he played through along with his shoe exploding.

UP NEXT

The Jackets get back to action next Wednesday at 8:30pm against Notre Dame in McCamish Pavilion.