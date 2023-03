The Georgia Tech men's basketball program had the first player leave since Damon Stoudamire took over the helm on Wednesday with wing Freds Pauls Bagatskis entering the transfer portal. Bagatskis saw very limited action in his true freshman season for the Yellow Jackets playing just under 26 total minutes in nine games.

Bagataskis committed to Tech last summer and joined the program in August. He showed flashes of tremendous outshooting ability and a high basketball IQ on the offensive end in limited action under former head coach Josh Pastner.