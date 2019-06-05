News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-06-05 14:04:19 -0500') }} football Edit

Tech targets in the new Rivals 250

Kelly Quinlan • JacketsOnline
@Kelly_Quinlan
Publisher

The new Georgia Tech coaching staff are making waves in the recruiting world and the new Rivals 250 has a list containing 21 targets including one commit to the Jackets who are seriously considerin...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}