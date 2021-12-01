Tech takes #23 Wisconsin to the buzzer in a 70-66 loss

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech came close to pulling off an upset in the ACC/Big Ten challenge against #23 Wisconsin. The Jackets fell late 70-66 in a game where Tech battled foul trouble for two starters Jordan Usher and Khalid Moore for much of the first and second half and Mike Devoe stepped up with 33 points playing all 40 minutes. The loss snapped a five-game win streak for the Jackets and dropped Tech to 5-2 on the season while Wisconsin improved to 6-1. Wisconsin got 27 from guard Brad Davison including some clutch free throws late in the game in a one-and-one situation that iced the game for the Badgers. “Davison hit some tough shots and made some super senior type plays,” Pastner said. “He hit nine in a row at one stretch.” Tech shot 42-percent from the field while Wisconsin shot 43-percent and both teams protected the ball well with just 18 combined turnovers, with Tech leading with 10, but the Jackets had just seven assists in the game due to the Badgers defense.

Devoe takes a spill after a collision on the court (Blake Morgan/JOL)

“I knew in the second half they would do that and I was trying to key in on that,” he said. Deivon Smith had 11 rebounds from the guard position and nine points for the Jackets off the bench. “He had 11 rebounds, guard rebounding is a big thing for me, Deivon is a special player and this is new for him and he is young and he was gone from Tuesday to Sunday with the flu. He came back Monday and did a portion and Tuesday was his first-day doing full speed. Monday he could only do 45 minutes,” Pastner said. “I’m excited about Deivon and all of our young guys.” Gard said he was happy to escape Atlanta with a win after seeing the Jackets up close. “These two leagues get together, we see the same thing,” Gard said. “You know, it's physical. It's really good players playing, trying to make plays and so we're happy to be on the left-hand side of it.” Officiating was a concern for both coaches and the players after the game and Devoe said they have to keep better composure during the game when calls go the opposite way they expect. "I think every basketball player is used to getting certain calls or no calls, so just holding our composure I feel like we need to do a better job of that. Just the ups and downs of the games and controlling our emotions. I feel like we need to do a better job of that so that it doesn't affect our play," Devoe said. Pastner was very thankful for the fan turnout at the game that included 2,100 students instead of the normal 900 cap on students. Pastner said that Tech fans and students really appreciate the way his team plays and it is reciprocal. "I think the students and the fans resonate with our program. I think they appreciate how we play. I mean, look, we all want to win every game but they know they're going to get the effort and that we will play with the fight and scrap, as I like to say when you come to Georgia Tech, even as a student or if you're a grad graduate, to go through Georgia Tech. It's not about being a genius as much as you have to be so smart. It's a lot of a blue-collar putting your work in boots on your working hat on rolling the sleeves, sleeves up and you've got to have a work ethic. Our team, our culture, our program has embodied what Georgia Tech's about and yes we want to win every game but even in the losses our guys even tonight, you know they leave it all on the floor. They give everything they have so I think there's a good connection with Georgia Tech students and the Georgia Tech fans and Yellow Jacket Nation," Pastner said.

Smith had 9 points, 11 rebounds (3 offensive), a steal and nearly a blocked shot off the bench (Blake Morgan/JOL)