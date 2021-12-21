Tech survive to take down Georgia State in OT 72-62

ATLANTA- Jordan Usher was big in the first half and down the stretch for the Jackets who led comfortably in the first half but had to come back and force overtime against Georgia State for the second straight year. Tech prevailed 72-60 behind a 30-point effort by Usher and Tech's tenacious defense that forced 14 straight misses to close the game. The Jackets snapped a four-game skid against top-tier opponents in one of two games this week as the Jackets wrap up non-conference play. Tech improved to 6-5 on the season while State fell to 6-5. The game featured just two lead changes, Tech led for 29 minutes before Georgia State took the lead until a late free throw tied the game to send it to overtime. Tech led the entire overtime. Usher added 11 rebounds to that 30-point outing including 9-10 from the free-throw line including four-straight free throws to force overtime. “I said this game, being able to have a comeback, a grinder type of game will be good for synergy and this game was a good step in the right direction like a street fight type game and I think everyone will grow from it,” he said. Kyle Sturdivant had a big night off the bench for the Jackets with 12 points including handling the Panthers’ press in the second half and overtime after. After several tight games that got away from the Jackets to ranked teams, Sturdivant said the Tech bench was determined to pull out a win. “We knew we lost too much to lose this one and we should’ve won three of those games. We keep fighting,” Sturdivant said. “I want to commend Jordan Meka who did all the dirty work and stepped up for us tonight. Mike Devoe fouled out with just eight points on 2-of-11 shooting in a season-low 30 minutes of action. “Mike is the best shooter in the country, Steph Curry has off night and he took it like a man, it could’ve been anybody and the ball went to me and it was going in and I was having fun with my guys,” Usher said. Tristan Maxwell made his 2021-22 debut in the game playing four-plus minutes for Devoe including a key bucket to help slow down a run by Georgia State. The Panthers head coach Rob Lanier said he was impressed with how other guys stepped up for Tech to fill the void by Devoe’s struggles. “Maxwell comes in the game and makes a shot and Sturdivant made some key plays in both halves and Usher did everything that Devoe normally does for them, 30 points and 11 rebounds a tremendous performance by that kid when their best player was down, that bodes well for them,” Lanier said. “Devoe is a heck of a player, he is accustomed to being the target of everyone’s scouting report. We have not been a great defensive team. The second half was the best we were on defense all year."

Usher celebrates a basket against Georgia State (Georgia Tech Athletics)

The Jackets played the game without Bubba Parham who was due to make his debut at USC before going into medical protocols and Deebo Coleman who has been the Jackets' sixth man this year. "First off, a lot of credit to Georgia State, I’m a big fan of Coach Lanier and his staff, they have a lot of good guards and good players overall, but their guard play is excellent. I’m really proud of our young men, we lose four-in-a-row to good teams, Bubba Parham was going to play against USC, he got cleared to play, he wasn’t able to play on Saturday morning by health and safety, that will give us another shooter and scorer and then Deebo Coleman went into the health and safety protocol. To come off that tough four-game stretch with two guys out, we had to dig in and grind it. That is what Georgia Tech is,” he said. Rodney Howard was limited to just 8 minutes all in the first half battling an ankle injury and Jordan Meka played the bulk of the second half coming up with seven rebounds, two blocks and a steal in 21-plus minutes of action. He had a +/- of 18 to lead the team as well. "Jordan Meka altered the game," Pastner said. "I told Jordan before the Lamar game, life is all about opportunities and you have to make the most of them. Jordan went in the game and didn't play well. He came to my office and thanked me for that opportunity. He said he knew he didn't play well and he has gotten better every day. I really thought he changed the game with his defense and rim protection." Tech held State to just one basket in their final 15 shot attempts of the game. After a four-overtime game in 2020, both coaches were glad to avoid another late-tip multi-overtime game. “It was an exciting game and I’m glad we didn’t go to four overtimes. They needed a win and we needed a win and we both were trying to get it. Usher the shots he made in overtime, it was a tremendous job by him. We missed some chippies and key free throws in the game and we had a chance to up 3 with 20 seconds left, it could’ve impacted the outcome. I feel like we are getting better right now,” Lanier said. “I really appreciate that Josh has allowed us to do that, most people in his position with a mid-major team in town wouldn’t do that. He got a contract extension and I think it is exciting for the community and so I think this game serves the community and the fact they’ll do it in our place next year is great. I’ve known Josh since he was an AAU coach, we are grateful we’ve been given this opportunity.” Georgia State had 35 extra opportunities on offense because of 23 turnovers and 17 offensive rebounds.

HOW IT HAPPENED The game started out pretty fast with Tech taking a 15-11 lead at the first media timeout with 14:13 left in the first half. Mike Devoe picked up two quick fouls in the first two minutes of action and Tech’s veterans, Usher, Devoe and Khalid Moore gave the Jackets the early lead with all of the offense out of the gate. At the under eight timeout, Tech lead 22-15 with 7:45 left in the half. Out of the media timeout the Jackets extended the lead to 29-18 leading to a Panthers timeout. Tech extended the lead to 15 late in the half. The Panthers trimmed the lead down to 10, 44-30 with 44.1 left in the half. Corey Allen hit a three at the buzzer to make it a 40-33 Tech lead. Allen led the Panthers with nine points on 3-of-4 from the arc. Usher led all scorers with 14 points four rebounds and two steals while Khalid Moore had 9 points and two offensive rebounds and Devoe had 6 points on two-of-six shooting in 17 minutes with two rebounds and three assists. Kyle Sturdivant had 8 first-half points off the bench. Tech held Georgia State to 33-percent shooting in the first half while the Jackets shot 54-percent. The second half started very slow for both teams, especially Georgia Tech scored just two points in the opening eight-plus minutes of the second half allowing Georgia State to cut the lead to two 44-42 before the second media timeout while Tech was in a five-plus minute scoreless streak. Tech gave up the lead after another turnover on an Allen jumper 47-46 with 10:53 to go. Allen hit a three after Mike Devoe had an offensive foul on the other end. Tristan Maxwell made his debut midway through the half marking his first action of the season and only his second game as a Yellow Jacket almost a year to the date of his debut against Delaware State in 2020. State extended the lead to six with eight minutes to go on a 16-2 run. Usher hit a three with 4:46 left to make it a one-point game. Jalen Thomas hit a pair of free throws to make it a three-point game with 3:09 to go. Devoe hit one of two free throws with 2:06 left to make it a 56-54 State lead. Tech got a stop on the other end and Devoe got fouled going to the hoop, he made one of two, to make it 56-55 with 1:38 left. Devoe fouled out on the other end on a questionable play that sent Kane Williams to the free throw line for two with 1:20 left. Williams hit both free throws, but State fouled Jordan Usher on the inbound play and he hit both of his free throws to keep it a one-point game 58-57. Neither team was able to score on the next possession. Nelson Phillips hit one of his two free throws to make it a 59-57 game. Jordan Usher had a layup rim out with 10.4 left and hit both free throws to tie the game at 59. Allen missed a three at the buzzer to send the game to overtime. In overtime, Usher hit a free throw to give Tech the lead for the first time since the midpoint of the second half. Nelson Phillips fouled out on that play. Usher hit a three on the next play to make it 63-59. Ja’Heim Hudson fouled out on the next possession after a Panther’s turnover and Khalid Moore hit a pair of free throws to make it 65-59. Usher hit a three to make it 68-59 with 2:50 to go. Usher hit two more free throws to give him 30 points on the night and Tech a 10-point overtime lead to put the game away.