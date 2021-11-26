Tech survive Georgia Southern and the flu 61-59

ATLANTA- It was far from pretty with four scholarship players out for the game against Georgia Southern and Mike Devoe being forced to pull a Willis Reed and play through the flu but the Jackets beat the Eagles 61-59 on Friday afternoon in McCamish Pavilion to improve to 5-1 on the season. The Eagles fell to 4-2. Devoe ended up with 26 points in 30 minutes off the bench for the Jackets hitting 8 of his 16 shots including 5-for-9 from three and 5-for-7 from the free-throw line.

Tech head coach Josh Pastner was more relieved than anything after the win.

"It was a great win," he said. "Georgia Southern is a really good basketball team and I think they are very well-coached. I think coach (Brian) Burg does a great job. I told them before the game if we are fortunate enough to win this game it will be a good win for our program because they are a good team and they are going to win a lot of games in their conference. I'm really proud of our young men."

The Jackets started the game without Devoe, point guard Deivon Smith, backup big man Jordan Meka and guard Tristan Maxwell as well as walk-ons Jermontae Hill, Jehloni James and Brayden Daniels who were all out with the flu, and Bubba Parham who was also still out recovering from knee surgery. Tech started the game with eight scholarship players and one walk-on before Devoe joined the game midway through the first half.

"We've just been hit with the flu terribly this week," Pastner said. "It has been running through our team. Tuesday we had to cancel practice because we didn't have enough guys. Wednesday we had five guys so we were able to shoot and lift but that was all we had. Yesterday, we showed up with 10 total guys including Coleman Boyd a walk-on and we just did shooting and the only way we could prepare for the game was through film. I was planning on Michael Devoe playing and then he got sick again."

Pastner said that Devoe was a very late scratch to the starting lineup after he fell ill during early warm-ups before reappearing midway through the first half dressed in his uniform.

"I was doing the pre-game radio with Andy Demetra and he was walking in and looked like something happened to him. He was fine at breakfast this morning. I saw coach (Julian) Swartz behind him and he was shaking his head and I said to Demetra I guess Devoe is not playing today. He told me he was sick again and I told him to lay down in the locker room because he said I'm lightheaded. He came out in the middle of the first half and said coach I'm ready to go and I didn't take him out after that, he played all 30 minutes."

Devoe who had 26 points, also had five assists and four turnovers in a ragged performance as he battled the flu.

"I really just wanted to go out there and fight with my brothers," he said of his decision to play. "I saw their energy and stuff and I just wanted to go out there and contribute. I feel pretty good now but I think it is the adrenaline but before the game, I did not feel so well and I did not know if I would be able to go or not."