ATLANTA – Two words: Hannah Hidalgo. The Notre Dame guard and arguably the best freshman in the country outscored Georgia Tech by herself in the first half to stretch the Yellow Jackets’ deficit to 29 points at the break.

And it didn’t get much better for Georgia Tech from there.

Hidalgo added 11 points in the third quarter to once again outscore the Yellow Jackets by herself and extend the margin to 39 points.

As the deficit grew, the Yellow Jackets continued to become more and more reliant on the outside shot, attempting its most 3-point attempts (34) in a game in over 15 years.

Going back to the first quarter, Notre Dame came out in a zone defense and it threw Georgia Tech by surprise.

“No, we actually did not anticipate that,” head coach Nell Fortner on Notre Dame opening the game in a zone. “But you know, kudos to them for doing something that mixes us up a little bit.”

As a team, the Yellow Jackets shot 17.6% (6 of 34) and no player shot higher than 28% from 3.

“You look back in the first half, we had plenty of shots,” Fortner said. “When shots don’t fall, it can get into your confidence on the other end of the floor. We need to find some answers… It was a long night.”

Hidalgo finished with a season-high 35 points, eight assists and six steals for the Irish to take command of the game early and pick up a 85-48 win.

Notre Dame center Kylee Watson also added a season-high 19 points on 8 of 10 shooting.

On the Georgia Tech side, the Yellow Jackets advanced to 0-5 on the season against AP Top 25 teams with a -79 point differential in those games.

Sophomore guard Kara Dunn was the only Yellow Jacket in double figures, scoring 17 points.