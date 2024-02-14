"I thought we took some bad shots and there were some I would've liked to have seen us get better looks at, but there is growth," Stoudamire said. "Guys have to do it too and know as an offensive player where your spots are and don't concede your spots on the court. You can't allow someone to take your spot. One thing that is talked about enough as you move up in the college level is you have to create your own space sometimes. Essentially that was an issue but it wasn't the game."

Damon Stoudamire’s first season at Georgia Tech has been a struggle. It was the 10th time Tech played at Notre Dame since the Irish joined the ACC and the Jackets remain winless at Purcell Pavilion.

SOUTH BEND, IN- In a battle for last place, Georgia Tech came up the loser with a 58-55 loss at Notre Dame to fall to 3-11 in ACC play this season. Tech scored just once in the final 4:32 of the game on a layup by Baye Ndongo as an equally inept Irish held on to win at home.

Tech had a chance to get a stop and win the game, but Markus Burton missed the shot and Kebba Nije tipped the ball and Logan Imes came up with the offensive rebound and passed the ball out where it ended up back to Burton who was fouled and hit two free throws to put the Irish up for good with 1.2 seconds left. Naithan George missed a chance at a game-winner.

“I just really wanted to win the game, a tap out or whatever it takes I just wanted to win,” Kebba Nije said.

Both teams played a similar style and it was not a pretty example of it for either coach.

“Georgia Tech, shoutout to Damon Stoudamire, he is a good coach. What they run and how they play is so similar. We were both in the Celtics system, it is a lot the same, but a little bit different, but I watch a lot of them and Virginia Tech to see how teams defend them. The guys shot 31% and we somehow got the win and it says a lot about our guys,” Notre Dame coach Micah Shrewsberry said.

Notre Dame shot 5-26 from three while Tech was better at 5-15, but the difference came at the free throw line where the Irish converted on 17-22 free throw attempts (77%) while Tech shot only 11 free throws and hit only six. That was the primary difference in the game. Noter Dame shot only 31.6 percent overall while Tech shot 45.8 percent but 10 turnovers and 20 second-chance points by Notre Dame also factored into the loss. The Irish had 16 offensive rebounds in the win.

"To me, the game was the 16 offensive rebounds for me that is the game," Stoudamire said. "I've said we have to do is bleed into the little things and that is boxing out, in and out of area rebounds, rebounding with two hands and when the game was on we didn't do that."

Markus Burton led all scorers with 18 points while adding five assists. Tae Davis added 17 points for the Irish and six rebounds.

Ibrahima Sacko led the Jackets with 13 points off the bench in 26 minutes of action with four rebounds, a block, and a steal.

"He did a good job," Stoudamire said of Sacko. "I thought he did a good of cutting. He didn't stay stationary He was an active target out there backdoor cutting and doing a lot of things. I was happy and proud of him. I think the game is starting to slow down for him. Hopefully that continues."

Miles Kelly fresh off a career-high 36 points scored only 11 points all in the second half. He did have four assists and four rebounds and helped initiate some scoring opportunities.

"I think Miles Kelly is a really good player who is being asked to do more. As you try to do more your role enhances and I know he is more than capable of doing that. The things he does don't always get reflected in the scoresheet. I've tried to teach him to play the right way. Playing the right way might mean not forcing it," Stoudamire said. "He made some really nice pocket passes they didn't lead to assists but they were the right play and somebody else got the assist and that led to Sacko getting dunks and different things

The Irish did a good job of keeping Kelly off balance defensively sending bigger defenders at him and doubling him at times.

"At the end of the day, they are defenders. I tried to let the game come to me and at the end of the day I have to find a way to make something I like come to me," Kelly said.



Freshman post player Baye Ndongo battled foul trouble for the entire second half and ended up with 11 points, but just five rebounds, a block, and a steal.

Kyle Sturdivant was held scoreless again in 21 minutes marking his second straight game against Notre Dame this season without a basket or a free throw attempt.

Both teams led in the first half, but Notre Dame pulled away briefly before taking a 31-28 lead to the locker room as Tech went stone cold for about 10 minutes in the first half. Ibrahima Sacko was the leading scorer for the Jackets in the first half with 7 points and four rebounds in 13 minutes off the bench. Miles Kelly was 0-3 with 0 points coming off a 36-point performance.

Georgia Tech will aim to snap the skid with Syracuse on Saturday at 5:30 pm in McCamish Pavilion.