Tech set to host top talent for weekend summer cookout
Georgia Tech football will host some top talent for a cookout event on the Flats on Saturday as the Jackets continue fall camp and gear up for the week zero opener against Florida State in Ireland.
2025 GT COMMITS
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news