Georgia Tech defensive line coach Larry Knight inherited a tough situation three years ago with a very inexperienced defensive tackle group. Three years in he has a good mix of veterans with real game experiences as well as new faces to push the veterans. That combination should help provide more on-the-field production this fall.

After losing all but six spring practices last year, Knight says he has appreciated where his group is on his development curve so far.

"I've been pleased with the development of our technique. A lot of the techniques that I teach are sometimes difficult to grasp. So it's taking a little bit and now I'm starting to see a lot more consistency within the entire group of what I've been teaching," he said. "So that's probably been the thing I've been the most pleased with, is it perfect? No, and I won't be happy until it is, but we are making strides in a positive direction, which has been something that I've been very happy with."