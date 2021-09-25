Tech's D brings Mayhem to Sam Howell as Jackets down #21 UNC 45-21

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech football looked to be turning the corner after a close loss at #6 Clemson last week and clearly they are making major strides as Geoff Collins team took down #21 North Carolina 45-22 on Saturday in Mercedes-Benz Stadium for “Mayhem in the Benz”. It was a true team with the defense recording eight sacks and forcing two fumbles from future NFL first-round pick Sam Howell, Jeff Sims coming off the bench to lead a major comeback for the Jackets offense and kicker Brent Cimaglia nailing a trio of field goals to ice the game. “It was a great performance by our guys,” Collins said. “I’m really proud of our coaching staff that put together a really good plan for a really good team and our guys executed the plan. We played with a total team effort. We’ve had to undergo a lot of adversity but we were built for nights like this because of what we’ve been through and the way the leadership in our program has continued to build and build. The way they battle, the way they fought, the way they stay positive through adversity, the way they work, they are great guys in our program that go to one of the top academic schools in the country. My hats are off all our players. I truly love that team that is in that locker room, they are awesome.”

Jeff Sims signals a first down after shaking a UNC defender (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Jeff Sims entered the game in the middle of the second quarter for recent starter Jordan Yates with the Jackets trailing 7-6 and he led the Jackets to three scores to put Tech up 27-7 in the third quarter. Sims ended the day with 128 yards rushing on 10 carries with three rushing touchdowns. He added another 112 yards in the air and a long touchdown to Malachi Carter as he guided the Jackets offense with ease against the Tar Heel defense. “I’m really proud of Jeff, he did have a really good game. The way he battled back from injury to get himself back to 100-percent and the way he supported Jordan Yates every single snap of every single play throughout practice and the games. Jordan was the happiest kid in the world celebrating with Jeff as we sang the fight song.” Sims exited the Northern Illinois game with a left arm injury after a tough outing for him that helped contribute to an upset loss. Sims said the following weeks were tough for him as he tried to support Yates and heal up to get ready for his chance to play again. “I’m not going to lie, when I first got hurt in the Northern Illinois game, I was really in a slump mentally for a couple of days. I just talked to my family, blocked outside noise and I was just laying it on God and my family and that really helped me do it and I really just tried to stay positive,” Sims said. “I was supporting Jordan because it is not an easy position to play and Jordan went out there and handled it well, I was just trying to make sure he was in the right headspace during the game and trying to help him out as much as I can to be that positive guy on the team. There is no benefit to me being a pouter and having my head down and so I tried to stay positive and be a leader on the team and support Jordan,” Sims said. “I just knew that my time was going to come and I just told myself to go out there and be you.” Jahmyr Gibbs scored his first rushing touchdown of the season and had 64 yards rushing on 13 carries while Jordan Mason added 42 yards on eight carries and Dontae Smith had 28 yards on six carries but was robbed of a long touchdown by a bad call by the officials.

Charlie Thomas and Ayinde Eley drop Sam Howell in the game (Brett Davis/USAToday)

Linebacker Charlie Thomas on the defensive side of the ball led the way with 4.5 TFLs, 2.5 sacks, and a fumble recovery. Tech defenders sacked Howell eight times in the game, forced two fumbles, and hurried him three other times. Kyle Kennard had three TFLs and two sacks in the game and Quez Jackson led all tacklers with 10 tackles, a sack, two TFLs and a fumble recovery. Collins gave a lot of credit to his defensive line coaches for their work developing talent and depth that got the pressure on Howell. “I thought that Andrew Thacker and our defensive staff called a heck of a game. I thought that Marco Coleman and Larry Knight did a great job. We’ve built this thing just building depth and long athletic guys that we get to roll and stay fresh throughout the game. We had fresh guys at the end because we rolled guys in and out,” Collins said. The Jackets stayed mostly in the 3-3-5 look they adopted in the Clemson game this week and Jackson said that is part of the identity the team had been looking for, “we actually put it all together for the (win) and we fought and fought in the past and didn’t get it done, but we were able to come out victorious and I feel like we have an identity now.” “I just feel like we just really found our identity in a way. We play for each other and I feel like we did a great job coming together and really locking in Howell managed to throw for 306 yards, but the Heels had only 63 yards rushing on 35 carries and Howell was just 25 of 39 passing. His star receiver, Josh Downs had just 53 yards on eight catches and 14 targets by Howell. “We had to know where Josh Downs was on the field every single play. He is a really good player and I’ve gotten to know him personally and I think very highly of him and everyone on our team knew exactly where he was on the field. Where is Josh? He is at the two, he is at the three and in the backfield or two weak,” Collins said. “Their quarterback is an amazing player too, arguably the top pick in the draft and that offensive line is huge and experienced.” Cimaglia hit a trio of field goals to keep the Jackets in the game after a few drives stalled out in the red zone hitting field goals from 34, 32 and 31 yards.

OL Jordan Williams hoists up Jeff Sims after a touchdown run (Brett Davis/USAToday)

HOW IT WENT DOWN