Tech’s comes up short in loss to No. 23 UNC
ATLANTA – Despite a late comeback attempt, Georgia Tech women’s basketball fell 73-68 to No. 23 North Carolina.
The Yellow Jackets were without head coach Nell Fornter for the game due to an illness. In her place, associate head coach Blanche Alverson held the head coaching duties.
It [felt] the same,” Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn on adjusting to the absence of Fortner. “Same scout, same gameplan, same plays, it wasn’t that different at all. Coach [Alverson] knows what to do.”
After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, Georgia Tech’s Ariadna Termis, a 6-foot-6 freshman center from Spain, hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to two points entering the break.
“[Not] many 6-foot-6 post players can spread the floor and shoot the three,” Alverson said. “She’s stayed the course. She came alive during [the last game] against Duke and came into this game with no fear.”
However in the third quarter, Georgia Tech struggled to contain North Carolina’s physical, downhill offensive approach, outscoring the Yellow Jackets by six points.
It was much of the same early in the fourth quarter as the Tar Heels built a 14-point lead with less than six minutes remaining.
Subsequently, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Tar Heels by seven points to trim the deficit to seven points with 39 seconds on the game clock.
From there, Georgia Tech freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite connected on a 4-point play to cut North Carolina’s lead to three points with 29 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels then called a timeout.
“Russ is a competitor,” Alverson said. “We knew she’d get going after not shooting well for a couple of games. She’s getting scouted now, we’re playing tough competition in the ACC. I’m proud of her, she’s a tough kid and we knew it’d eventually unlock. The biggest thing was trying to get her looks down the stretch because we knew they’d fall.”
Out of the timeout, senior guard Lexi Donarski turned it over, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball back with 25 seconds remaining.
However, after Georgia Tech got into its action, Morgan was called for a travel to put an end to the Yellow Jackets’ comeback attempt.
“We were down three, we got the look we wanted [and] we executed the play fine, [it was] just a little shuffle of the feet,” Alverson said. “I’m proud of our players’ fight down the end of the stretch.”
Four players finished in double figures for the Yellow Jackets, including Tonie Morgan (15 points), Dunn (14 points), Augustinaite (11 points) and Termis (11 points).
For North Carolina, athletic senior guard Deja Kelly recorded a game-high 27 points, five rebounds and four assists on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.
Senior forward Alyssa Utsby also added 15 points for the Tar Heels, along with 10 points off the bench for Teonni Key.
GAME SUMMARY
– Georgia Tech starting lineup: Tonie Morgan, Ines Noguero, Kara Dunn, Kayla Blackshear and Aixa Wone Aranaz. The Yellow Jackets haven’t started this five-player group since its 10-point home loss to Florida on Nov. 29.
– At the first media timeout, North Carolina led 5-4. The Tar Heels shot 2-of-9 from the field, meanwhile, Georgia Tech shot 2-of-7 from the field and committed three turnovers.
– North Carolina scored six points over the last two minutes to take a 17-11 lead entering the second quarter. No player scored more than two points for the Yellow Jackets in the first 10 minutes, attributing to a subpar 36.4% shooting percentage.
– The Tar Heels extended its lead to 10 points with 7:14 remaining in the second quarter after back-to-back finishes from Maria Gakdeng.
– Georgia Tech center Ariadna Termis hit the first 3-pointer of the night for the Yellow Jackets, followed by a short jumper from Blackshear to cut the deficit to five points at the 5:25 mark.
– A minute later, Termis connected on her second 3-pointer of the night and Morgan finished at the rim with a crafty layup to tie the game.
– Georgia Tech trailed 30-28 entering the break after outscoring North Carolina by four in the second quarter.
– The Tar Heels scored on four straight offensive possessions to extend its lead to four points at the 4:44 mark in the third quarter.
– Georgia Tech trailed by eight points entering the fourth quarter due to some defensive struggles. North Carolina scored 24 points in the quarter on 60 percent from the field, including 10 points from star senior guard Deja Kelly.
– After trailing by 14 points with less than five minutes remaining, the Yellow Jackets went on a 7-0 run over a one-minute span to cut the deficit back to seven.
– Rusne Auguistinaite converted on a 4-point play to trim North Carolina’s lead to three points with 29 seconds remaining.
— After a turnover from Morgan, Georgia Tech’s comeback attempt was all but over. It fell 73-68 to North Carolina.
WHAT'S NEXT?
Georgia Tech is back in action on Sunday, Jan. 21 when Boston College (10-8) comes to McCamish Pavilion for a 2 p.m. tipoff. The game will be available on ACCNX.