ATLANTA – Despite a late comeback attempt, Georgia Tech women’s basketball fell 73-68 to No. 23 North Carolina.

The Yellow Jackets were without head coach Nell Fornter for the game due to an illness. In her place, associate head coach Blanche Alverson held the head coaching duties.

It [felt] the same,” Georgia Tech guard Kara Dunn on adjusting to the absence of Fortner. “Same scout, same gameplan, same plays, it wasn’t that different at all. Coach [Alverson] knows what to do.”

After trailing by as many as 10 points in the second quarter, Georgia Tech’s Ariadna Termis, a 6-foot-6 freshman center from Spain, hit a pair of 3-pointers to cut the deficit to two points entering the break.

“[Not] many 6-foot-6 post players can spread the floor and shoot the three,” Alverson said. “She’s stayed the course. She came alive during [the last game] against Duke and came into this game with no fear.”

However in the third quarter, Georgia Tech struggled to contain North Carolina’s physical, downhill offensive approach, outscoring the Yellow Jackets by six points.

It was much of the same early in the fourth quarter as the Tar Heels built a 14-point lead with less than six minutes remaining.

Subsequently, the Yellow Jackets outscored the Tar Heels by seven points to trim the deficit to seven points with 39 seconds on the game clock.

From there, Georgia Tech freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite connected on a 4-point play to cut North Carolina’s lead to three points with 29 seconds remaining. The Tar Heels then called a timeout.

“Russ is a competitor,” Alverson said. “We knew she’d get going after not shooting well for a couple of games. She’s getting scouted now, we’re playing tough competition in the ACC. I’m proud of her, she’s a tough kid and we knew it’d eventually unlock. The biggest thing was trying to get her looks down the stretch because we knew they’d fall.”

Out of the timeout, senior guard Lexi Donarski turned it over, giving the Yellow Jackets the ball back with 25 seconds remaining.

However, after Georgia Tech got into its action, Morgan was called for a travel to put an end to the Yellow Jackets’ comeback attempt.

“We were down three, we got the look we wanted [and] we executed the play fine, [it was] just a little shuffle of the feet,” Alverson said. “I’m proud of our players’ fight down the end of the stretch.”

Four players finished in double figures for the Yellow Jackets, including Tonie Morgan (15 points), Dunn (14 points), Augustinaite (11 points) and Termis (11 points).

For North Carolina, athletic senior guard Deja Kelly recorded a game-high 27 points, five rebounds and four assists on 7-of-15 shooting from the field.

Senior forward Alyssa Utsby also added 15 points for the Tar Heels, along with 10 points off the bench for Teonni Key.