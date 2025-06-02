Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Jun 2, 2025
Tech rolls out the gold carpet for Rivals100 CB Dorian Barney
circle avatar
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Publisher
Twitter
@Kelly_Quinlan

Georgia Tech hosted Rivals100 cornerback Dorian Barney for an official visit over the weekend. It wasn't a long trip from Carrollton over to Atlanta for the talented corner, but that didn't make the trip any less special for him. The Jackets are in the final four for the talented cornerback who is the 9th-ranked player at his position, the 9th-ranked player in Georgia, and #75 nationally on Rivals. The other contenders are Michigan, Penn State, and Texas A&M. He recapped his official visit to JOL.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In