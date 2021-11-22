Tech rally without Devoe to down Charleston Southern 85-70

“Full credit to Charleston Southern, well-coached and they play hard and they hit some big shots. We have the flu going through our team, Mike Devoe couldn’t play because of the flu. Deivon Smith has the flu was sick this morning, Jordan Usher fought through it and even Jehloni James and Jordan Meka were down today with it. Jordan Usher made some big plays for us. There is an outbreak on the Georgia Tech campus right now,” Pastner said after the game.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech picked up win number four 85-70 over Charleston Southern on the 2021-22 season on Monday night in McCamish Pavilion without ACC Player of the Week Mike Devoe who was sidelined with flu-like symptoms. It was Jackets’ by committee without the veteran guard and Jordan Usher the other senior leader stepped up big. Tech moved to 4-1 on the year while Charleston Southern fell to 2-3.

Kyle Sturdivant stepped up offensively adding 17 points in 24 minutes including a key bucket down the stretch with Devoe out. Deivon Smith and Rodney Howard each hit double-digit scores with 11 and 12 respectively.

“My team has been pushing me to be aggressive all year and in this game, it paid off for me,” Sturdivant said. “This early in the season there are early tests and it helps us get ready for the ACC too and that is something that is a positive.”

Howard managed to play the second half with four fouls.

“It is tough playing with four fouls in the second half, but at least this time I didn’t foul out,” Howard joked after the game.

Saba Gigiberia added six points off the bench in a season-high 13 minutes playing for Howard while he battled foul trouble. Miles Kelly stepped up with eight points off the bench shouldering some of Devoe’s minutes as well.

Tahlik Chavez led the Buccaneers with 15 points but he was just 5-for-15 shooting in the game and did not hit a three in the second half.

“I want to thank Georgia Tech and Coach Pastner and that was a tremendous effort by them. We are thankful for the opportunity to play Georgia Tech, a very first-class program. A very classy organization with the way they treated us with the practice facility yesterday and I was just really impressed. I think Georgia Tech is one of the best-coached teams in the country. (Josh) gives himself coaches with passion and he gives his team a chance to win every night,” Charleston Southern coach Barclay Radebaugh said after the game.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech opened up on a 16-2 run in the first six minutes of the game before Charleston Southern started to make a little headway with a pair of three-point baskets. Charleston Southern got the Tech lead down to eight at one point, but the Jackets led by 13 at the break 42-29 behind Kyle Sturdivant’s 11 points and Jordan Usher’s 10. Buccaneers guards Deontaye Buskey and Tahlik Chavez combined for five-for-12 from the arc helping keep the game close while Tech was just one-for-four. Tech shot 62.5-percent from the floor in the first half while holding Charleston Southern to 40.7 percent.

In the second half, Charleston Southern got the game down to eight points, but Tech continually responded until 9:15 when the Bucaneers scored on a putback to make it 67-60 Tech. Rodney Howard continued to produce during this stretch despite hanging with four fouls. Deebo Coleman was the next Jacket in foul trouble picking up his third with 7:46 left in the game. Coleman had a turnover on Tech’s next possession that made it a six-point game. Usher hit a pair of free throws and a corner three to make it 76-67 with six minutes to go. Deivon Smith picked up his third foul with 4:01 left and GT leading 78-70 with 4:01 left. Kyle Sturdivant had a key buck with two minutes to go around the rim to make it a 10-point game and Usher hit a three to ice the game with 96 seconds left 83-70.

UP NEXT

Tech will host Georgia Southern at noon on Black Friday in McCamish Pavilion while Charleston Southern makes the drive across the Palmetto State to Clemson on Friday for a night tilt with the Tigers.