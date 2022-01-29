Tech rally but fall to ACC leaders Miami 73-62

“I came in with an intent to be aggressive and once I saw the ball go in once, I tried to keep I thought if it wasn’t broke don’t fix it, they didn’t have a big defensive presence in the middle and I kept attack it,” Moore said.

For his part, Moore said he was taking advantage of Miami’s lack of an inside presence especially with big man Sam Waardenburg out of the game in foul trouble playing just 23 minutes.

“Khalid is at his best, he is building on extremely good games, he was our MVP against Florida State and today he got his offense going and got rewarded for that,” Usher said.

Khalid Moore picked up the slack scoring 19 points with 18 of those buckets coming in the paint for the Jackets. Fellow forward Jordan Usher said that Moore helped keep the Jackets in the game.

“I believe in energy, I don’t know if it was the first play of the game and (Devoe) missing the layup. We missed a lot of layups in the first half, we’d be talking differently if we made those layups and we had great opportunities from three that we made on Wednesday and last Sunday. That has been an issue every game, we’ve had a long section where just don’t score and hit those scoring droughts,” Pastner said.

The Jackets missed nine layups in the game and seven free throws on just 10 attempts from the line

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech fell to ACC leader Miami 73-62 in a very competitive game that saw a dramatic comeback by the Jackets after falling behind by 19 in the second half. Tech pulled within six with less than four minutes to go but the Canes were able to hold off Tech and poor free-throw shooting and foul trouble for both teams marred the tempo of the game at times.

Jordan Usher had 15 points, 10 rebounds and six assists in the game for the Jackets but was one-for-six from outside. It was Usher’s fifth double-double of the season. Both Usher and Moore thought the Jackets came out with low energy to start the game.

“We talked about it in the locker room, you can’t have fake energy, we needed the spark and we didn’t get it until 10 minutes left and we were down already,” Usher said.

Moore agreed that the Jackets seemed flat for the first noon game since Charleston Southern in late November.

“I feel like we needed to get more energy starting off the game, we were waiting on a play to get us going and I think the early game might’ve had us dragging and I think that also may have hurt us,” Moore said.

Tech’s run in the second half after trailing by 19, came around the same time that Pastner got a technical foul after a non-call on an obvious foul on Mike Devoe.

“I think that was coach Pastner’s way of trying to energize us. I’m not sure in my three years I’ve seen him get a technical (foul), I think he wanted to get in our rear end and I think the ref might’ve been too harsh, coach smacks the table a lot, he can’t T him up for that,” Usher said.

Pastner declined to comment on the officiating that appears to bother both Pastner and Miami coach Jim Larranaga as the calls appeared to be very inconsistent throughout the game killing the flow of the game for both teams.

“I don’t ever comment on the officials after the game out of respect for Georgia Tech. If I have an issue I talk to Brian Kersey the head of officials,” Pastner said. “I’m coaching every possession and they have a tough job and I think any coach of any team in any sport, you will plead your case. Everyone does that, I do coach every possession. I get intense coaching. Even those three guys, I don’t agree with every official's call, but I have the highest level of respect for today’s crew and whoever we have Wednesday or next Saturday.”

Tech star Mike Devoe had another rough outing hitting just four of his 11 shots and just two of his four free throws while turning the ball over three times. Pastner benched him for Miles Kelly during the Jackets' dramatic comeback in the middle of the second quarter. Kelly had nine points off the bench all from the arc.

“Michael Devoe is a great player and it was a tough game for him, we need Michael to be really good for us, he is due to go on a long streak to go on a run. It was a tough night for him and we need him for Virginia Tech and then Clemson on Saturday,” Pastner said. “We need him to be really good for us to be successful and he will be ready to go on Wednesday.”

Rodney Howard was plagued with foul trouble logging just 11 minutes with no stats other than a missed shot and two turnovers for the Jackets’ starting center.

Tech held Miami star Sam Waardenburg to eight points as he battled foul trouble and point guard Charlie Moore fouled out with 12 points and four turnovers, Kameron McGusty came through with 20 points, but it took him 16 shots to get there.

Miami won the game at the free-throw line hitting on 21 of 25 free throw attempts while Tech was just 3 for 10.

Miles Kelly after not playing on his birthday on Wednesday came off the bench and scored nine points on three threes on six attempts.

“All praise to Miles, he is a shoot-first guy, we told him to keep stick it and he needs to keep doing it, I know he has it in him,” Usher said.

Pastner has been running a tight rotation with just seven players, Kelly has been the eighth guy and he came in for a struggling Devoe.

“Miles came in and hit three threes for us and I am trying to keep the rotation tighter and have guys ready when their number is called,” Pastner said.

HOW IT HAPPENED

Georgia Tech got the Canes in foul trouble early with Miami big man Sam Waardenburg picking up two quick fouls in the first two minutes of the game. Tech trailed 8-3 at the first media timeout. Rodney Howard picked up his second foul on a late rotation on a dunk by Anthony Miller. The Jackets opened the game with a 3:04 scoring drought after a layup and free throw by Khalid Moore early in the half. Tech flipped the script on the Canes in the next four-minute segment forcing multiple turnovers and a two-plus minute scoring drought for Miami to pull within two, 12-10 at the second media timeout. The Canes pulled away taking a 20-13 lead with 8:12 left in the first half, but the Jackets defense got them back into the game on a 6-0 run leading to a timeout by Jim Larranaga. Rodney Howard picked up his third personal foul with 4:19 left in the half and GT down one, 22-21. Moore picked up his third foul with 3:03 left resulting in Miami having a 28-24 lead after the two free throws. McGusty hit a three at the buzzer to give Miami a 36-28 at the half. GT missed two layups in the final two minutes and gave up two threes and missed three free throws. Defense, turnovers and fouls were the major factors in the first half with Miami committing ten turnovers and eight fouls and the Jackets committing ten fouls and turning the ball over seven times. The Canes shot 38-percent in the first half while Tech shot 36-percent. Miami was better from three going 5/12 while Tech hit just 3/10. Khalid Moore led Tech with 9 points while Kameron McGusty led the Canes with 10 points.

Miami pushed the lead to ten to open the half leading to a Pastner timeout 38-28. Charlie Moore picked up his third foul for Miami early in the second half. Rodney Howard picked up his fourth foul with just over 16 minutes to go in the game. Pastner got a technical foul with 15:38 left in the game after a non-call on a clear foul on Mike Devoe on a defensive rebound. A Miami player wrapped his arms around Devoe and the refs did not call the foul. An incensed Pastner chewed the official out and he called the technical while the Jackets were on offense. Miami converted the two free throws to take a 47-33 lead. Tech cut the Miami lead to 13 at the next media timeout 53-40 with 11:13 to go after trailing by as much as 19. Tech trailed 63-47 with 7:56 at the eight-minute media timeout. Miles Kelly hit back-to-back threes to bring Tech within 10 with six minutes to go 63-53. Tech pulled within eight on an 11-0, 63-55. Khalid Moore had back-to-back buckets including a thunderous dunk to bring Tech within striking distance 65-59 with 3:53 to go. Tech held Miami without a field goal during that stretch of nearly five minutes before McGusty hit a layup to make it 67-59. Charlie Moore fouled out for the Canes with 3:14 to go and the Canes up 68-59. Khalid Moore picked up his fourth foul with 2:57 to go. Jordan Usher dunked the ball with 1:08 to go to make it 69-61 leading to a Tech timeout. Tech could not convert on any threes late and Miami won it 73-62.

UP NEXT

Tech travels to Blacksburg on Wednesday to face the Hokies for a 9 pm tip, while the Canes return home to face Notre Dame.