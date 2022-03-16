Tech QB Jeff Sims locked-in on making crucial strides in year three

In the midst of installing a brand-new offense under OC Chip Long, Georgia Tech is working to obtain consistency there that has been missing in Geoff Collins’ tenure so far. The leader at the head of this is none other than Jeff Sims, the Jackets’ talented third-year signal-caller looking to take that next step in his development this fall, and lead Tech to take the next step as a program in the process. Throughout spring ball, he has shown signs of this happening such as completing over 80 percent of his passes at one of the last scrimmages per Coach Collins. He undoubtedly flashed his insane potential in the past two seasons on the Flats even though he was not put in the best situations to succeed at times. This caused him to make some inexperienced mistakes that can be fixed and corrected.

Sims works with Chris Weinke during drills this spring (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)

Sims has been under new guidance not only at OC this spring but also with his new quarterback coach being former Heisman winner Chris Weinke. “Once they hired Coach Long, I did a little research, and I liked his background. I watched a couple of clips on how his offense was run and I liked it a lot,” Sims said of his new OC. “And then when they hired Coach Weinke that was a big hire, obviously he’s a guy that won a Heisman trophy. [He] had great success playing quarterback.” This is something that has helped Sims greatly throughout the 2022 offseason, allowing him to relate to his main coach. “At the end of the day you’re gonna always have a coach that’s coaching you but having a quarterback coach is definitely more beneficial, because you have a guy that’s played the position and experienced a lot of the same things that you have. And just a guy that can speak to you from a quarterback standpoint,” Sims said of the benefits of having Coach Weinke as his coach. “And then you have the offensive coordinator that knows the offense like the back of his hand. So, it’s just those two minds getting together and you working with them.” Coach Weinke being able to share the stories of throwing dimes and winning games can only help the play of Sims, as well as his mental game. The physical piece has always been there as well as the talent, but that mental piece of it is usually the hardest to master at this level.

Sims working with his fellow QBs this spring (Kelly Quinlan/JOL)