Tech QB Jeff Sims locked-in on making crucial strides in year three
In the midst of installing a brand-new offense under OC Chip Long, Georgia Tech is working to obtain consistency there that has been missing in Geoff Collins’ tenure so far.
The leader at the head of this is none other than Jeff Sims, the Jackets’ talented third-year signal-caller looking to take that next step in his development this fall, and lead Tech to take the next step as a program in the process. Throughout spring ball, he has shown signs of this happening such as completing over 80 percent of his passes at one of the last scrimmages per Coach Collins.
He undoubtedly flashed his insane potential in the past two seasons on the Flats even though he was not put in the best situations to succeed at times. This caused him to make some inexperienced mistakes that can be fixed and corrected.
Sims has been under new guidance not only at OC this spring but also with his new quarterback coach being former Heisman winner Chris Weinke.
“Once they hired Coach Long, I did a little research, and I liked his background. I watched a couple of clips on how his offense was run and I liked it a lot,” Sims said of his new OC. “And then when they hired Coach Weinke that was a big hire, obviously he’s a guy that won a Heisman trophy. [He] had great success playing quarterback.”
This is something that has helped Sims greatly throughout the 2022 offseason, allowing him to relate to his main coach.
“At the end of the day you’re gonna always have a coach that’s coaching you but having a quarterback coach is definitely more beneficial, because you have a guy that’s played the position and experienced a lot of the same things that you have. And just a guy that can speak to you from a quarterback standpoint,” Sims said of the benefits of having Coach Weinke as his coach. “And then you have the offensive coordinator that knows the offense like the back of his hand. So, it’s just those two minds getting together and you working with them.”
Coach Weinke being able to share the stories of throwing dimes and winning games can only help the play of Sims, as well as his mental game. The physical piece has always been there as well as the talent, but that mental piece of it is usually the hardest to master at this level.
When asked about the difference he feels heading into year three Sims pointed immediately to his increased leadership.
“Yea, most definitely, I guess you could say I am one of the older guys now,” Sims said. “Just putting that role on my back making sure I know everything, making sure I’m the hardest worker on the team, and making sure I am leading by example and vocally. Just getting the guys going, building relationships every day, and making sure that my team is straight.”
Building new relationships has been a key part of this off-season for Sims, and it’s something that he has been challenged by the Jackets’ staff to do to better his leadership of the team. He also added later that leadership, in general, is the number one thing he is working on getting right at the moment.
Moreover, according to Sims, the entire offensive side of the ball is very excited to fully install Coach Long’s offense. This has aided the challenge of learning the new playbook, along with extra study time for Sims at home and with the offensive staff to become more comfortable.
The chemistry between Sims and the running back room will also help achieve that same feat.
“Their chemistry is already like that, and then our chemistry, me and the running backs, we’re all cool,” Sims said of the running back room. “Coach Mike does a great job of bringing energy and keeping them together, and then keeping me and all the other quarterbacks in the loop.”
We will see if Sims’ improved leadership helps his command of the offense of course in the spring game this Thursday, but more so week one when they face off against Clemson in MBS. Time will tell, and this fall it will be showcased when adversity hits for the humble and determined third-year starter.