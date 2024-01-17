CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech pulled off an impressive comeback knocking off Clemson 93-90 in double overtime overcoming a nine-point deficit with 1:43 remaining in the game to force overtime and then double overtime with a series of clutch baskets. The win snapped a five-game losing skid following the Diamond Head Championship game in Hawaii just before Christmas. First-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire was able to win in what has been a very hostile venue for the Jackets, Littlejohn Coliseum where Tech had lost 13 of their last 14 games mostly in very close games. "I'm really happy for my guys. They were resilient tonight. Sometimes when you sit on the sideline you say, man hopefully we will catch a break because we deserve to win a game and we've been in so many games like this and down nine with a little under two minutes to go, those guys dug down deep and made shots. The difference between the games we lost and this one is we made shots," Stoudamire said. Tech clawed back from a nine-point deficit with 1:43 remaining to tie the game thanks to a trio of free throws from Kyle Sturdviant and threes from Kowacie Reeves and Nait George (with 2.3 seconds left) to send it to overtime at 71 all. George's shot was the critical ending to a run where Tech put the Tigers on their heels late despite trailing. The thoughts going through George's head during the final possession of regulation were pretty simple ones. "Just get the shot off and really just believe in myself," George said after the win. "I have the support from my teammates and staff so my mindset now is to shoot it and they tell me to shoot it and scream at me to shoot it and I believe they gave that shot to me."

George (Georgia Tech Athletics)

Advertisement

Sturdivant hit two key free throws to ice the game in double overtime part of his 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench, but the big night belonged to freshman point guard Naithan George who scored 20 points hitting on four of his seven three-point attempts with six assists, a block and a steal. The 20-point performance marked the second game in a row George set a new career-high in points following his 17-point performance at Duke on Saturday. For Sturdivant, his final two free throws clinched the game as he headed to the lineup one 91-90 with 4.4 left. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called timeout after Sturdivant hit his first free throw to set up a play and ice Sturdivant, but the ploy did not work and the Tigers had no timeouts remaining to try to tie the game for a third overtime and PJ Hall missed the three at the buzzer. "I wanted to stay composed and stay locked into the moment," Sturdivant said of his thoughts during the timeout. "I knew we needed two to get out of here safe so that is all I was thinking about." Tech had lost four close ACC games to start January off and Sturdivant said that the team needed a win tonight to get the monkey off their back. "The last four games I feel like should've went the other way but it didn't," he said. "We haven't waivered and that is the most important part. We've stayed connected to each other." Kowacie Reeves scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 14 points but was 1-6 from three. Freshman big man Baye Ndongo fouled out in 41 minutes but posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds plus a block and a steal. Tech backup big man Tyzhaun Claude came up big playing 38 minutes and hitting four clutch free throws to keep the Jackets alive in the first overtime. He ended the night with nine points and eight rebounds. Clemson big man PJ Hall dominated with 31 points and 17 rebounds. Tech did not have an answer for him inside but he needed 23 shots and 10 free throw attempts to get there. His nine offensive rebounds helped keep Clemson in the game. Fellow big man Ian Schieffelin added 20 points and 15 rebounds including eight offensive rebounds and four assists, but he missed a pair of free throws to start double overtime his only misses on eight free throw attempts that loomed large late. Atlanta native Chase Hunter added 18 points for the Tigers but was just 5-14 shooting and hit 8-9 from the line. Clemson had 22 offensive rebounds while Tech only had 33 total rebounds in the game. Both teams struggled some offensively in the first half with Tech hitting 7-20 from the arc to hang around while Clemson added 6-7 from the line and 41% shooting overall to take a 32-30 lead. Naithan George scored eight points and added two assists, a block and a steal in the first half. P.J. Hall led Clemson with 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half. The Jackets offense pulled them through the game shooting 50 percent for the game and 15-35 from three (42.9 percent) while hitting 16-20 (80 percent) from the free throw line. Clemson shot just 41.4 percent and hit 3-21 (14.3 percent) from three and 29-38 (76.3 percent) from the line. Tech hit their final four shots of the game from the field and three of the final four free throw attempts while Clemson missed their final three shots and hit two free throws.

GAME SUMMARY