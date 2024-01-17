Tech pull off improbable comeback sink Clemson 93-90 in double OT
CLEMSON, SC- Georgia Tech pulled off an impressive comeback knocking off Clemson 93-90 in double overtime overcoming a nine-point deficit with 1:43 remaining in the game to force overtime and then double overtime with a series of clutch baskets. The win snapped a five-game losing skid following the Diamond Head Championship game in Hawaii just before Christmas.
First-year Tech coach Damon Stoudamire was able to win in what has been a very hostile venue for the Jackets, Littlejohn Coliseum where Tech had lost 13 of their last 14 games mostly in very close games.
"I'm really happy for my guys. They were resilient tonight. Sometimes when you sit on the sideline you say, man hopefully we will catch a break because we deserve to win a game and we've been in so many games like this and down nine with a little under two minutes to go, those guys dug down deep and made shots. The difference between the games we lost and this one is we made shots," Stoudamire said.
Tech clawed back from a nine-point deficit with 1:43 remaining to tie the game thanks to a trio of free throws from Kyle Sturdviant and threes from Kowacie Reeves and Nait George (with 2.3 seconds left) to send it to overtime at 71 all.
George's shot was the critical ending to a run where Tech put the Tigers on their heels late despite trailing. The thoughts going through George's head during the final possession of regulation were pretty simple ones.
"Just get the shot off and really just believe in myself," George said after the win. "I have the support from my teammates and staff so my mindset now is to shoot it and they tell me to shoot it and scream at me to shoot it and I believe they gave that shot to me."
Sturdivant hit two key free throws to ice the game in double overtime part of his 18 points in 22 minutes off the bench, but the big night belonged to freshman point guard Naithan George who scored 20 points hitting on four of his seven three-point attempts with six assists, a block and a steal.
The 20-point performance marked the second game in a row George set a new career-high in points following his 17-point performance at Duke on Saturday.
For Sturdivant, his final two free throws clinched the game as he headed to the lineup one 91-90 with 4.4 left. Clemson coach Brad Brownell called timeout after Sturdivant hit his first free throw to set up a play and ice Sturdivant, but the ploy did not work and the Tigers had no timeouts remaining to try to tie the game for a third overtime and PJ Hall missed the three at the buzzer.
"I wanted to stay composed and stay locked into the moment," Sturdivant said of his thoughts during the timeout. "I knew we needed two to get out of here safe so that is all I was thinking about."
Tech had lost four close ACC games to start January off and Sturdivant said that the team needed a win tonight to get the monkey off their back.
"The last four games I feel like should've went the other way but it didn't," he said. "We haven't waivered and that is the most important part. We've stayed connected to each other."
Kowacie Reeves scored 15 points and Miles Kelly added 14 points but was 1-6 from three.
Freshman big man Baye Ndongo fouled out in 41 minutes but posted a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds plus a block and a steal.
Tech backup big man Tyzhaun Claude came up big playing 38 minutes and hitting four clutch free throws to keep the Jackets alive in the first overtime. He ended the night with nine points and eight rebounds.
Clemson big man PJ Hall dominated with 31 points and 17 rebounds. Tech did not have an answer for him inside but he needed 23 shots and 10 free throw attempts to get there. His nine offensive rebounds helped keep Clemson in the game.
Fellow big man Ian Schieffelin added 20 points and 15 rebounds including eight offensive rebounds and four assists, but he missed a pair of free throws to start double overtime his only misses on eight free throw attempts that loomed large late.
Atlanta native Chase Hunter added 18 points for the Tigers but was just 5-14 shooting and hit 8-9 from the line.
Clemson had 22 offensive rebounds while Tech only had 33 total rebounds in the game.
Both teams struggled some offensively in the first half with Tech hitting 7-20 from the arc to hang around while Clemson added 6-7 from the line and 41% shooting overall to take a 32-30 lead. Naithan George scored eight points and added two assists, a block and a steal in the first half. P.J. Hall led Clemson with 13 points and nine rebounds in the first half.
The Jackets offense pulled them through the game shooting 50 percent for the game and 15-35 from three (42.9 percent) while hitting 16-20 (80 percent) from the free throw line. Clemson shot just 41.4 percent and hit 3-21 (14.3 percent) from three and 29-38 (76.3 percent) from the line.
Tech hit their final four shots of the game from the field and three of the final four free throw attempts while Clemson missed their final three shots and hit two free throws.
GAME SUMMARY
Tech trailed by two 9-7 at the first media timeout despite giving up seven points including five free throws on the opening three possessions by Clemson. Clemson extended the lead by one at the next media timeout 13-10 with 11:56 left as Tech started struggling on offense. The Tigers extended the lead out to seven at the next media timeout thanks to a 1-9 shooting stretch for Tech to lead 23-16 with 6:32 left. Tech went on a 10-0 run to take the lead 26-25 with 3:38 left, but Hall immediately hit a three on the other end to give Clemson a 28-26 lead.
Tech kept things close early in the second half, but Clemson hit three straight baskets to take a 44-36 lead with 16:16 left. Out of the timeout, Coleman hit a three to make it a five point game. Tech trailed 51-46 at the second media timeout with 11:58. Kyle Sturdivant scored five straight points to cut the Clemson lead to one, 53-52 with 10 minutes left. Kowacie Reeves hit a three to make it a two-point game and Sturdivant came up with a steal and timeout on a sliding theft with 6:44 left and Tech down 59-57 to give the Jackets a chance to tie or take the lead at the third media timeout. Clemson worked the free throw line to extend the lead back out to 64-59 at the final media timeout with under three minutes to play. Clemson went up 68-59 on a Hall layup with 1:43 left, but three free throws from Sturdivant and a three by Reeves with 52 seconds left cut the lead to 68-65. Tech got a front end stop, but gave up an offensive rebound forcing Reeves to foul Girard who hit both free throws with 22.2 left. George answered with a three to make it 70-68. Clemson called timeout with 12.6 remaining. Chase Hunter hit one of his two free throws and George hit a three with 2.3 left to tie the game at 71. Ndongo stole the Clemson inbound long toss and chucked it off the glass to end regulation tied at 71.
Tech trailed by four in overtime early but Ndongo hit a pair of free throws and then found Reeves for a corner three to take a 78-77 lead. Claude added two more free throws to make it a 7-0 run 80-77. Ian Schieffelin hit a layup and Claude added two more free throws on the other end and Schieffelin hit put back an offensive rebound to make it 82-81. Ndongo had a turnover on the other end giving Clemson the ball with 32.9 left and then he fouled Hall with 23 seconds left. Hall hit just one of his two free throws to tie the game. Stoudamire burned his only timeout of overtime with 23 seconds left. George drove and dished to Kelly inside who couldn’t handle the pass and the ball was ruled out on Kelly with 2.9 seconds left. Hall managed to catch the inbound and shoot a desperation three that missed the rim to send the game to double overtime.
Schieffelin missed two free throws but the Tigers managed to get an offensive rebound and Schieffelin was fouled again and hit both to put Clemson up 84-82. Kelly evened the score with a tip-in off his own miss. Chase Hunter hit a pair of free throws and then Kelly missed one of his two, but added a layup to put GT up 87-86 with 2:13 left. George added a turnaround jumper and Chase Hunter hit a runner to make it 89-88. George hit a jumper on the other end that was called a two with 52 seconds left because his toe was on the line. Coleman tied up Hall on the other end after a missed shot to force a jump ball to Tech with 43.4 remaining. Reeves couldn’t get a shot off in time and Tech had a shot clock violation with 13.4 remaining. Hall missed the three but Coleman was called for a foul with 4.8 remaining. Schieffelin hit both free throws to make it 91-90 Tech with 4.8 left. Stoudamire called timeout. Sturdivant was fouled with 4.4 left and Dillon Hunter fouled out for Clemson on the play. Sturdivant hit the first free throw to make it 92-90 with 4.4 left and Brownell called timeout.