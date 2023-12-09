Tech pull away for an easy 70-49 win over Alabama A&M
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech bounced back with a blowout win over Alabama A&M on Saturday in McCamish Pavilion 70-49. Damon Stoudamire and his squad picked up win number five ahead of a neutral site game with Penn State next week in Madison Square Garden.
Tech was led by junior guard Kowacie Reeves who produced his first double-double at Tech with 20 points and 10 rebounds.
"I'm real grateful to have the coach we got and the staff we have. That dude is awesome man," Reeves said of his success. "Since day one, coach (Stoudamire) has instilled a level of confidence I've never had since I've been in college. I just go out and play hard."
Miles Kelly scored 11 points all in the first half before missing all four of his second-half shots as he continues his trend of being held and cold in different halves of games.
Senior big man Tyzhaun Claude scored a Tech career-high 10 points off the bench and added nine rebounds in just 17 minutes of work.
"It makes you grateful for the minutes you get and I trust coach (Stoudamire). Sometimes it is better to play 16 instead of 30 minutes," he said.
Claude's role has changed from starting to a backup role and Stoudamire said he is still learning how to play at this level compared to his previous stops at Western Carolina and Morehead State.
“Ty has jumped up a level and he has to figure out what is going to work and what is not going to work. He is still figuring those things out. This afternoon I thought he did a good job and he finished and rebounded well. When he is active on out-of-area rebounds he is most effective,” Stoudamire said.
Amaree Abram played for the first time since the Cincinnati game posting eight points and four rebounds in 16 minutes of work.
Freshman point guard Naithan George scored just two points but had eight assists for the Jackets and just two turnovers.
Tech shot 42.9 percent for the game and only 8-28 from three. The assist mark was lower than Stoudamire would like with 15 total assists on 24 made baskets and 20 turnovers.
The Bulldogs shot 27.6 percent for the game and 2-20 from three with only four assists in the game. No Alabama A&M player reached double figures with Chad Moodie’s eight points off the bench leading the team in scoring.
Tech took control of the game late in the first half going on a 13-2 run keyed by a pair of three-point baskets by Miles Kelly off Nait George assists to take a 34-17 halftime lead. Kowacie Reeves led all scorers with 14 points in the first half while Kelly added 11 points on 3-4 shooting from three. The Bulldogs shot just 21.9 percent in the half while Tech was at 47.8 percent. George had five assists in the first half.
Tech Football Honored at Halftime
With Tech heading to the first bowl game since 2018, the 2023 football team gathered at halfcourt and was honored during halftime.
GAME SUMMARY
The Jackets started slow trailing 6-5 at the first media timeout thanks to a 2-9 shooting start. Stoudamire subbed in Kyle Sturdivant and Deebo Coleman after the media timeout. Tech regained the lead on a pair of threes by Reeves and Kelly to go up 11-7. Tech struggled with turnovers and missed shots holding on to a 14-11 lead at the third media timeout with just over eight minutes left in the half. A pair of three-point baskets by Kelly off George's assists put the Jackets up 24-15 at the final media timeout with 3:47 left. Amaree Abram entered the game after the media time marking his first minutes since the loss at Cincinnati. Tech stretched a run to 13-2 to end the half up 34-17 including Abram hitting a scoop shot late in the half.
Tech stretched the lead to 18, 42-24 by the first media timeout of the second half. Tech extended the lead to 25, 50-25 at the second media timeout with 11:49 left in the game as the Jackets went on an 8-0 run. Alabama A&M hit six of their seven shots ahead of the final media timeout to cut what became a 30-point lead with 9:46 left to 23, 66-43. Walk-ons Emmer Nichols and Marcos San Miguel entered the game with under two minutes to go and Tech was up 23. Nichols picked up three rebounds in his limited action.
UP NEXT
With final exams ongoing at Tech, the Jackets will face Penn State next Saturday at Madison Square Garden at 12 pm for a game televised on the Big Ten Network.
Our schedule is backward, everyone played in tournaments early, I think it is good because I didn’t know my team and going into finals we can figure some things out in this critical four-game stretch before Christmas,” Stoudamire said.