ATLANTA- Georgia Tech bounced back with a blowout win over Alabama A&M on Saturday in McCamish Pavilion 70-49. Damon Stoudamire and his squad picked up win number five ahead of a neutral site game with Penn State next week in Madison Square Garden.

Tech was led by junior guard Kowacie Reeves who produced his first double-double at Tech with 20 points and 10 rebounds.

"I'm real grateful to have the coach we got and the staff we have. That dude is awesome man," Reeves said of his success. "Since day one, coach (Stoudamire) has instilled a level of confidence I've never had since I've been in college. I just go out and play hard."

Miles Kelly scored 11 points all in the first half before missing all four of his second-half shots as he continues his trend of being held and cold in different halves of games.

Senior big man Tyzhaun Claude scored a Tech career-high 10 points off the bench and added nine rebounds in just 17 minutes of work.

"It makes you grateful for the minutes you get and I trust coach (Stoudamire). Sometimes it is better to play 16 instead of 30 minutes," he said.

Claude's role has changed from starting to a backup role and Stoudamire said he is still learning how to play at this level compared to his previous stops at Western Carolina and Morehead State.

“Ty has jumped up a level and he has to figure out what is going to work and what is not going to work. He is still figuring those things out. This afternoon I thought he did a good job and he finished and rebounded well. When he is active on out-of-area rebounds he is most effective,” Stoudamire said.