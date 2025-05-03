Tech picks up important piece through portal with Washington

Georgia Tech and Damon Stoudamire have been looking for an experienced player to add to the backcourt, and they found one on Saturday with the addition of point guard Lamar Washington via the transfer portal.





Washington, who announced the move via his social media, joins the Jackets' program after spending one productive season at Pacific and two years at Texas Tech before that. This past season he started all 33 games for Pacific and put up 13.5 points, 5.8 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.7 steals per game on his way to being named to the All-West Coast Conference Second Team.





In his one year at Pacific, the 6-foot-4 guard set the school record in single-game assists with 15 and single-season assists with 191 and won a WCC Player of the Week Award back in January. His season-high in scoring was a 40-point game in January vs. Washington State.





Washington was rated as a 4-star shooting guard by Rivals in the 2022 recruiting class out of Compass Prep in Chandler, Arizona. He was the 116th overall player in the class and 24th-ranked shooting guard before signing with Texas Tech over close to 20 total offers.





In his two seasons at Texas Tech in 2022-23 and 2023-24, he played in 62 total games with three starts. In his first season he scored 3.4 points per game along with 1.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists and during his sophomore campaign he had 2.1 points and 1.5 rebounds per game.





Washington will have one season of eligibility remaining once he arrives on The Flats.



