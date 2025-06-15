Tech picks up early 2027 commitment from WR Jordan Christie

The Georgia Tech staff is busy trying to fill out the rest of the 2026 recruiting class currently, but that didn't stop them from getting an early start on the 2027 class on Sunday night.





The Jackets picked up their first commitment of the 2027 cycle when 3-star (5.7) wide receiver Jordan "JC" Christie announced his commitment via social media. The in-state athlete from Southwest DeKalb chose Tech over an offer list in the double digits, including offers from Georgia, Indiana, West Virginia, Utah, UCF and others.





Georgia Tech currently has two wide receiver commits in the 2026 class with those coming from the Rome duo of Darnell Collins and Jeremy "JJ" Winston.