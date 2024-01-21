ATLANTA – Georgia Tech women’s basketball picked up a decisive 69-54 home win over ACC foe Boston College, even in the absence of head coach Nell Fortner on the sideline due to illness.

In her place, associate head coach Blanche Alverson handled the head coaching duties for a second-straight game.

“Great win today, I’m really proud of our team for fighting through adversity this week with Nell [Fortner] out,” Alverson told the media postgame. “I thought they handled their business and preparation for Boston College this week.”

In the first quarter, the Yellow Jackets came out with a ton of intensity on defense, holding the Eagles to 10 points on 17.6% shooting from the field (3-of-17), including a 6-minute drought without a field goal to end the quarter.

“That’s something we’ve been emphasizing in practice,” Alverson said of her team’s defensive intensity today. “Good things happen for us on offense when our defense is solid… we came out with a lot of focus today and it really made a difference.”

Georgia Tech went scoreless through the first 5:07 of the second quarter, but held onto a double-digit lead at the break.

In the third quarter, the Yellow Jackets found some success offensively by scoring 19 points on 46.7% shooting from the field and only two turnovers.

Despite holding Georgia Tech’s offense at bay in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, Boston College couldn’t trim the Yellow Jackets’ lead lower than 12.

After a slow start, sophomore wing Kara Dunn and freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite combined for 12 points in the fourth quarter to make the lead out of reach for the Eagles.

Four players scored at least 10 points for Georgia Tech today with junior forward Kayla Blackshear leading the way with a team-high 16 points.

The Yellow Jackets also assisted on 17 of its 27 field-goals in the win.

“We knew Boston College was going to come in and play some zone, so ball movement was going to be important and that’s something we talked about with our preparation,” Alverson said. “Really proud of those 17 assists.”

Georgia Tech sophomore Tonie Morgan recorded her first double-double of the season with 15 points and 10 assists. The 5-foot-9 guard was also three rebounds shy of a triple-double.

“We’re kinda waiting for her to have one,” Alverson on Morgan flirting with triple-doubles. “She’s a phenomenal rebounder and I think that’s something that sets her apart from other point guards in our league. That [also] helps us out tremendously with our transition game.”

The Yellow Jackets advance to 13-6 on the season and 4-3 in ACC play with 11 games remaining in the regular season.