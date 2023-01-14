“The hardest thing to coach is when you can’t score. We’ve gotten into a stretch in ACC games where we have not been able to score. Our best offense besides the UNC game, we’ve been really good on the offensive glass and in transition. Pitt deserves credit for getting back and taking us out of transition,” Pastner said. “The other way is free throws and we are not getting to the free throw line. We are dead last in the ACC in free throws and were last year. I know it is beyond frustrating for the fans, players, and me, when you are stuck in a segment when you cannot score the ball. We have to figure out how to score more points and not get stuck.”

Tech scored only 26 points in the second half after trailing by four at the half mainly due to issues scoring around the hoop. The Jackets were 3-14 on layups in the game compared to 13-24 for Pitt.

“Defensively we were fine, we just couldn’t score again, and we’ve got to do better at winning the game and scoring in the paint,” Tech head coach Josh Pastner said. “We’ve got to get to 70 to win the ACC. Pitt is a good team, but we’ve got to get to 70 and get downhill in some areas and that is just basketball.”

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech continued to struggle in ACC play falling 71-60 to Pitt on Saturday afternoon to start a three-game homestand. Following a loss in overtime at Notre Dame and a blowout loss at Florida State, the Jackets fell to 1-6 in ACC play and 8-9 overall on the season. The Jackets could not get to the line and struggled to defend Pitt in the paint surrendering 30 points in the paint and 20 free throw attempts. Pitt improved to 12-6 and 5-2 in ACC play.

The Jackets got to the line just three times and missed all three attempts.

“We only went three times, down the stretch we’ve got to hit our shots and there is no excuse for not making our free throws,” Tech guard Deivon Smith said.

The last time Tech went a full game without a free throw came at Duke in 2014 in a 79-57 loss where the Jackets were 0-6 from the line, Duke hit 22 of 25 free throws to win that game.

Tech shot just 32.4% inside the arc hitting 12 of 29 shots while shooting 12-29 from three at a 41.4% clip.

“Teams are starting to stay home and we’ve got to drive the ball and win that matchup and play around the hoop and beat our guy off the dribble and win that first step,” Pastner said.

The Jackets did grab 14 offensive rebounds leading to 19 second-chance points.

Smith led the Jackets with his second straight double-double with 15 points and 11 rebounds including three offensive boards. He also had just one assist and three turnovers. Smith said his offense has come around thanks to being more consistent on the court.

“Just staying the course and I worked hard in the offseason and I knew I was due for games like this, but I have to stay the course and let it come to me,” Smith said.

Deebo Coleman added 13 points as the only other Jacket in double-digits but he needed 12 shots to get there.

Lance Terry and Miles Kelly combined for 3 for 16 shooting on the day

Rodney Howard was solid on the offensive end but struggled defensively in the paint. He ended the night with six points and ten rebounds including four offensive boards and a blocked shot.

Nike Sibande scored 21 points off the bench for the Panthers to lead all scorers.

Jamarius Burton helped the Panthers with 19 points and a perfect 7-7 from the line in 37 minutes of action.

“Proud of our team, we played such a tough game against Duke and then we got off the mat. It is very hard to win and it is hard to win. I think they are a good team and they are better than their record. They did a great job on offensive rebounds and they got some threes. Nike Sibande was great as was Federiko Federiko did a lot of things that won’t show up on the stat sheet,” Pitt coach Jeff Capel III said.

Battling illness Ja’von Franklin played just six minutes all in the first half after a standout performance at Notre Dame.

“Ja’von came to shoot around and said he wasn’t feeling well and he wanted to go, he had a play where he should’ve dunked it and he got blocked, he just had no energy,” Pastner said.

Starting forward Jalon Moore coming off a thigh bruise played just 10 minutes with three points and Pastner said they have to figure out how to get him more involved as well.

“We’ve got to find a way to get Jalon on the court. He had a couple of turnovers. At the start of the second half and we were in a rut and I was trying to find a group to get us going. We’ve got to tinker to figure out what to do. We need to get Jalon to stay on the floor,” Pastner said.

Tech hit a season-high eight threes in the first half eclipsing their best half of the year from outside against Alabama State (7 threes). That was the most threes in an ACC game since a game at Clemson. The Jackets had a season-high in offensive rebounds in ACC play with 14 boards on Saturday.

The Jackets return to action on Tuesday night at 7 pm when they host NC State.