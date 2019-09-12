Tech offense searching something to hang their hat on
There is just a small sample size thus far for Georgia Tech’s new offense under head coach Geoff Collins and offensive coordinator Dave Patenaude. The first game came against one of the top defense...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news