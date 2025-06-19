Tech makes a final push for WR Craig Dandridge

Dandridge is set to commit next Thursday at 4 pm at his school, and he spoke with JOL about where things stand with Georgia Tech and shared his thoughts on speculation about his commitment destination.

Georgia Tech hosted top receiver target Craig Dandridge on Thursday as his team attended the Corky Kell 7v7 in Tech's practice fields. Dandridge spent time with the Yellow Jacket staff and took a break from his team to receive a final push from Tech. The Cambridge HS standout also showed off his tremendous speed and ball skills throughout the day, showing off why he is a Rivals150 player.

Georgia Tech football coach Brent Key made it clear to Dandridge that he is a priority for the 2026 class for the Jackets.

"Coach Key told me that they are bringing in the right type of guys, and they feel like I'm that type of fit. They want me at their school. They want to help develop me to become the man that I know I can be," he said.

Dandridge also gave the Jackets high marks for their official visit experience.

"I had a great experience with the OV, he said. "I learned a lot and I got to hang out with coach Trent McKnight, Coach Dre (DeAndre Smelter), Coach Key and just really get a feel from them about how they feel about me as a player and how they feel like I can fit into their program and what that really looks like as well."

The community and family bonds around the Tech program that Coach Key has built were something that really stood out to Dandridge on his visit as well.

"My favorite part of the visit was being able to hang out around the players. Just seeing the type of community that they have, build connections and you know build bridges that I may need in the future because Georgia Tech is a high opportunity school and a lot of great guys come out of this institution," Dandridge said.

Speculation during Dandridge's recruitment this summer has been that he is a Georgia lean and he has several logged predictions on multiple sites by writers to be a part of the Bulldogs' 2026 class, but he says he has not made a decision yet and that is just speculation.

"I do not have one school or two schools standing out. I like to let the media portray what they feel like they want to say, but deep down in my heart, I know where each school stands, and that is just for me," he said. "I look at it like each school, their all in my top schools, that is why they are in my top six, but the schools have been more or less the same. I'm not favoring anyone, and I'm not closing the door off before I look either," he said.

During his process, Dandridge said he has spoken with other receivers from the 2026 class to share their thoughts on the recruiting process.

"I've talked with Brady Marchese and I've talked to Dallas Dickerson and speak with him a little bit and I speak to the two Rome guys (Darnell Collins and Jeremy Winston) all the time to see where their heads are at and how they are feeling about their school and if they want to go train or anything. We are also often at the same tournaments and stuff like that," he said.

Dandridge plans to announce his decision next Thursday, and he said there are a couple of factors that will play into that decision.

"The decision will come down to where I feel at home, where I feel I can get developed, and where I feel like the players love the community and the coaches love the community. They are not going anywhere and are going to win some games," he said.

The finalists are the five official visits Dandridge took this summer: Stanford, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Tennessee, and an upcoming trip to Oklahoma that starts on Friday, June 20th.

Dandridge said the official visits have been a real treat for him, and he is excited about the trip to Norman this weekend to learn more about the Sooners as well.

"I'm excited, and I think it is going to be a great visit, like all the visits. I've had a great time with my family just experiencing all of it, and I realize at the ned of the day, I'm still a kid and I want to have fun and want to have these experiences. This is a once-in-a-lifetime thing that a lot of kids don't get to enjoy, so I want to take my time with it and have a good time."

The final call will come next week for Dandridge, and that likely won't stop any of his finalists from continuing to recruit him until the fax is sent in on signing day in December.