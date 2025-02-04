Premium content
Published Feb 4, 2025
Tech leads for Alabama WR Josiah Dozier after JR Day visit
Kelly Quinlan  •  JacketsOnline
Moody (Ala.) receiver Josiah Dozier has a new favorite school after his JR Day visit to Georgia Tech last weekend. Dozier spoke to JOL about why the Jackets are standing out to him early in his recruitment and his spring and summer visit plans.

