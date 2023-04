Damon Stoudamire landed another big piece for his first time with the commitment of Ole Miss guard Amaree Abram on Wednesday. Abram was a strong freshman for the Rebels last season averaging 8 points per game in 21 minutes per game in 33 games of action including 22 starts.

Abram was a top 100 player in the 2022 class and a four-star player who left the Ole Miss program following a coaching change.