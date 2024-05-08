Georgia Tech made a strong push for local big man Ryan Mutombo out of high school in the 2021 class, but he followed in his dad's footsteps going to Georgetown to be a Hoya. Mutombo is headed back to Atlanta as a transfer after three seasons in DC as he attempts to find a bigger role.

Following in his dad Dikembe's footsteps hasn't been easy for Ryan and the Hoyas' program has been a mess during his three seasons there. Last year Ryan played just 3.8 minutes per game in 15 games. His best stretch came as a freshman when he played almost 12 minutes per game averaging 5.1 points per game and 3 rebounds per game. The 7'2" and 260-pound big man will give Tech a veteran post body to mix with three younger big men and returning starter Baye Ndongo inside.