Tech lands former UNC WR Evan Haynes

Georgia Tech picked up a familiar name in the transfer portal on Sunday with the commitment of wide receiver Evan Haynes.

"I chose Tech because I had a great relationship with the staff, and I had trust in what they are building and what they can do with my ability on and off the field," Haynes told JOL following the commitment on Sunday. "I’m excited to be back home, to be able to represent the place I’m from. Some people don’t get that opportunity and I just thank God that I do! I also get to be close to family which is always a bonus!"

Haynes a former teammate of current freshman offensive tackle Josh Petty, helps fill a void in the roster for a younger outside receiver after the Jackets lost one to the portal this spring.

$Me and Josh have been playing together since fifth grade, but we have known each other even longer! I’m excited to get back at it with my brother," said Haynes. "He was one of the first people to hear the news and we are both very excited!"

Haynes helped lead Fellowship Christian to the state playoffs last year with Petty before signing with North Carolina amid the chaos of the coaching change there. Haynes entered the portal after just a winter semester in Chapel Hill.

The talented receiver is the son of former Atlanta Falcon standout receiver Michael Haynes, who played for the Red Gun offense in the early 1990s under then-head coach Jerry Glanville.

Haynes worked as a punt returner and played safety for Fellowship as well as playing wide receiver.

"The fans should be excited to know they are getting a hometown kid that’s ready to represent the navy and gold! I know how much playing for Tech means and am so excited to give it my all," said Haynes. I'm ready to go to work and grow on and off the field. Can’t wait to put on for my city!"