Tech lands dynamic receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel from Florida

Georgia Tech dipped into South Florida to land American Heritage receiver Jeffar Jean-Noel, who also happened to be in the first group of official visitors Georgia Tech hosted back in the first weekend of June.

Jean-Noel, who was committed to West Virginia before reopening his recruitment in mid-April, took official visits to Tech, Pitt, Kentucky, and UCF before picking the Yellow Jackets.

"Georgia Tech is a place I could see myself at," he told JOL at the time.

On his visit to Georgia Tech, the staff paired him with a fellow South Florida receiver, Malik Rutherford, and that proved to be a wise move for the Yellow Jackets.

"Malik was my host and he was very straightforward with me. He was a good host and told me about the culture at Georgia Tech."



Bonding with the coaching staff, including receivers coaches Trent McKnight and his assistant DeAndre Smelter, was also a big factor for Jean-Noel in his decision to commit to Georgia Tech.