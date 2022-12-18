Marietta (Ga.) athlete Nacari Ashley went on an official visit to Georgia Tech without an offer and he left campus on Sunday committed to the Yellow Jackets program under new head coach Brent Key .

"My family is very happy, it is a great day," he told JOL. "We got to come on an official visit and see how college is and it was a great experience."

Linebacker coach Jason Semore was the first to get the good news about Ashley's decision.

"I told coach Semore first, I'll be playing defense and playing the outside linebacker position, the money linebacker position," he said.

One thing that stood out to Ashley was how his situation was very similar to what coach Key experienced being recruited to Tech himself back in the day.

"Coach Key was the same way when he was young in the same situation as me when he was younger right after Thanksgiving and right before Christmas and the same type of calls and conversations."

It came down to how the people at Tech made him feel for Ashley when he made the decision.

"Just the overall people here and how the people are great here at Georgia Tech," he said of his decision. "This weekend was my first time, my first experience with coach Key and he is a great coach and a great person to talk to," he said.

Ashley measured in at six-foot-four and 204 pounds during his official visit. He said he is locked in with the Jackets.

"I'm signing on Wednesday with Georgia Tech," he said.

