The second time is the charm for Georgia Tech with linebacker E.J. Lightsey. The Jackets recruited Lightsey hard out of high school and after two years in Athens, the talented linebacker hit the transfer portal and he is headed to the Flats.

Hailing from Fitzgerald HS in South Georgia, Lightsey played in four games in 2022 for the Bulldogs as a true freshman but did not appear in any games this season while dealing with an undisclosed injury. His limited action in 2022 was due to recovering from being shot in his hometown in a park before arriving in Athens to enroll as a freshman.



Lightsey will have three years of eligibility remaining at Tech.