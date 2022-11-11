Georgia Tech head coach Josh Pastner has made no secret of his unhappiness with playing Georgia State in their arena on Saturday. The game was part of a cost-saving deal with the Panthers to help Tech financially. It will be the first time since 2007 the Jackets have played at Georgia State and it will be the second game in the new Georgia State Convocation Center.

Pastner is 1-1 in the regular season against Georgia State at Tech and he also has an exhibition loss to the Panthers as well on his resume back in 2017. Tech lost a four-overtime thriller in 2020 and beat Georgia State last year 72-62 in overtime. This will also be the third different Georgia State coach Pastner has faced since 2017 following the departure of Ron Hunter for Tulane, Rob Lanier departing for SMU, and former UGA player Jonas Hayes taking over this season. Hayes is 5-0 as a head coach after taking over at Xavier following the Big East Tournament for Travis Steele and leading the Musketeers to an NIT Championship last year. He is 1-0 at Georgia State.

"We play a good Georgia State team on Saturday night that is well coached. I think Coach Hayes is undefeated as a head coach and I think he has a great staff so that is pretty cool. We are playing at their arena and this game was done because of budgetary reasons based on the COVID situation and we wanted to do our part to help the athletic department," Pastner said. "Obviously it is a really tough game and most people are asking me why are you playing this game at Georgia State. It was a COVID deal and it was something we did to help the athletic department."