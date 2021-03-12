JacketsOnline - Tech headed to ACC Tournament Finals after UVA Covid positive

Georgia Tech’s men’s basketball program will play in the ACC Tournament championship on Saturday night in Greensboro after the Virginia Cavaliers were forced to pull out of the semi-finals game on Friday due to a positive Covid test and contact tracing within the program.

The Jackets will face the winner of the Florida State-North Carolina game on Friday.

This will be Tech’s eighth trip to the ACC Championship game and the first one since 2010 when the Jackets fell to Duke in the fourth consecutive game. The Jackets last won the ACC Tournament in 1993.