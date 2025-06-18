Tech flips linebacker Morales from UCF after recent official visit

It continued to be a busy and productive day for Georgia Tech's 2026 recruiting class as the Jackets picked up its second commitment in a matter of minutes Wednesday afternoon with linebacker Kymani Morales making his flip from UCF to Tech public.





Morales announced the decision via social media as it comes just days after an official visit to The Flats that made him reconsider his entire recruitment following a March commitment to UCF. He said at the end of the day he felt like Georgia Tech was the place for him.





"I feel it was a better fit for me football and life-wise," Morales told JOL on Wednesday. "I’m very excited to see what it's like to be with the Sting 'Em family."





Morales officially visited UCF May 30-June 1 and followed that up with a visit to South Florida June 6th, but it was the visit to Georgia Tech this past weekend that made the difference. He had an OV set up with Wake Forest for this coming weekend, but that one was canceled after he had made up his mind that he was going to join the Jackets' 2026 class.





The 6-foot-1, 200-pound linebacker boasted close to 20 offers, including several from SEC, ACC and Big 10 programs. He is the 13th member of Tech's 2026 class overall and sixth on the defensive side of the ball. He joins CJ Gamble as the two linebacker commits in this class.





Morales said he has high expectations for what Georgia Tech will accomplish going forward and being a big part of it with his confidence and ability.





"I’m coming to try to change the program...want to show them something they never seen before," said Morales. "GT fans going to see a once in a lifetime player out there!"