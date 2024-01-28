“There [needs] to be a point in time where the lightbulb goes off for a young team, so you aren’t having to say things over and over again,” Georgia Tech head coach Nell Fortner told the media postgame. “Sometimes our youth gets us and sometimes the other team gets us. Tonight, I think the other team got us; they were good down the stretch.”

However, it was unable to build on that lead in the fourth quarter. The Yellow Jackets allowed the Seminoles a 10-0 run over a two-minute stretch and were outscored by 15 points in the fourth quarter, en route to a 78-67 loss.

On Sunday, Georgia Tech fought hard against No. 23 Florida State, leading by four points at the end of the third quarter, led by a 10-point effort in the quarter from sophomore wing Kara Dunn.

ATLANTA – Georgia Tech women’s basketball continues to flash its long-term potential after finishing with the second-worst record (13-17) in the ACC last season.

Florida State star Ta’Niya Latson, the reigning National Freshman of the Year, scored 17 of her 33 points in the fourth quarter on 5 of 7 shooting from the field and 7 of 9 from the charity stripe.

“I think Ta’Niya Latson is one of the best players in the country,” Fortner said. “She’s one of the best 1-on-1 players in the country, period. We didn’t have an answer for her… we tried to go to a zone to stop her and she still gets inside.”

On the Georgia Tech side, the Yellow Jackets’ defense tumbled after a strong start.

Latson only scored 10 points in the first half on 30 percent shooting from the field, while Georgia Tech forced seven turnovers to even the score at 33-33 entering the break.

In the third quarter, Georgia Tech found its groove offensively with quick decision-making and ball movement, yet, those moments became more obsolete in the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets shot 18.8% (3 of 16) from the floor and 16.7% (1 of 6) from beyond the arc in the fourth quarter. If you pair that with its struggles defending Latson, you’re losing the game more often than not.

Dunn, Georgia Tech’s leading scorer, was one of three Yellow Jackets in double figures. She finished with a team-high 19 points in 34 minutes of action.

Sophomore guards Tonie Morgan and Ines Noguero also added 16 points and 13 points respectively.

Georgia Tech was without junior forward Kayla Blackshear in the loss with a lower-body injury and her status remains day-to-day, according to Fortner.

She exited the game in the third quarter of the Yellow Jackets’ 87-69 road loss to Virginia Tech on Jan. 25.

Georgia Tech has shown it can compete with NCAA Tournament-level teams for two to three quarters, it’s just about putting it all together at this point.

The next opportunity comes against No. 15 Notre Dame (15-4) on Feb. 1 at 7 p.m. ET.

The Irish are coming off a 15-point road win over No. 8 UConn on Saturday.