ATLANTA- Georgia Tech once again had a chance to win an ACC home game in January and once again the Jackets failed to get stops defensive and fell short 72-64 to Pittsburgh. It was the fourth straight home loss for the Jackets all in ACC play dropping Tech to 9-10 on the season and 2-6 in ACC play. Pitt moved up to 12-7 on the year and 3-5 in league play with the victory.

Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire was frustrated with his team's inability to capitalize on key plays.

"In the second half we got going and we had our moments and then we gave up back-to-back threes," he said. "It just seemed to me the game was for whatever reason going another way. We've got to figure out a way to sustain our energy, our effort and our play. Right now it is a rollercoaster."

Stoudamire said there have been growing pains in his first season as coach as he tries to establish his culture and expectations and that continues to show with the product on the court.

"I'm not alright with losing at all, but I'm going to get better and I'm going to continue to teach and fight for everything that I need to fight for in terms of trying to protect the program and do the right thing," he said. "Why does it have to be always seeing the big picture? If you just execute the game plan, it can be today and it is disappointing again, this is the fourth or fifth time I've come up here and said the same thing so at some point you've got to get tired of it."



Junior guard and leading Tech scorer Miles Kelly went scoreless for the first time since his freshman season at Pittsburgh on February 19, 2022.

He was 0-2 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover in just 17 minutes of action and was benched for almost the entire first half playing just five minutes of the half He played 12 in the second half but was not effective.

"He just never found a rhythm and I went in another direction," Stoudamire said of Kelly. ":I needed some energy. Tonight wasn't his night and we could've used him. It is not about losing or him getting zero points, my thing is you've got to get lost in everything about basketball. Do you love it? Because there is more to basketball than scoring. You can play defense, you can take a charge or you can get assists. You've got to figure it out and that is not just for Miles, it is for everyone on the team."