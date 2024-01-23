Tech falter late again at home falling to Pitt 72-64
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech once again had a chance to win an ACC home game in January and once again the Jackets failed to get stops defensive and fell short 72-64 to Pittsburgh. It was the fourth straight home loss for the Jackets all in ACC play dropping Tech to 9-10 on the season and 2-6 in ACC play. Pitt moved up to 12-7 on the year and 3-5 in league play with the victory.
Tech head coach Damon Stoudamire was frustrated with his team's inability to capitalize on key plays.
"In the second half we got going and we had our moments and then we gave up back-to-back threes," he said. "It just seemed to me the game was for whatever reason going another way. We've got to figure out a way to sustain our energy, our effort and our play. Right now it is a rollercoaster."
Stoudamire said there have been growing pains in his first season as coach as he tries to establish his culture and expectations and that continues to show with the product on the court.
"I'm not alright with losing at all, but I'm going to get better and I'm going to continue to teach and fight for everything that I need to fight for in terms of trying to protect the program and do the right thing," he said. "Why does it have to be always seeing the big picture? If you just execute the game plan, it can be today and it is disappointing again, this is the fourth or fifth time I've come up here and said the same thing so at some point you've got to get tired of it."
Junior guard and leading Tech scorer Miles Kelly went scoreless for the first time since his freshman season at Pittsburgh on February 19, 2022.
He was 0-2 shooting with two rebounds, one assist, and one turnover in just 17 minutes of action and was benched for almost the entire first half playing just five minutes of the half He played 12 in the second half but was not effective.
"He just never found a rhythm and I went in another direction," Stoudamire said of Kelly. ":I needed some energy. Tonight wasn't his night and we could've used him. It is not about losing or him getting zero points, my thing is you've got to get lost in everything about basketball. Do you love it? Because there is more to basketball than scoring. You can play defense, you can take a charge or you can get assists. You've got to figure it out and that is not just for Miles, it is for everyone on the team."
Freshman post Baye Ndongo led Tech offensively with 17 points and eight rebounds plus two blocked shots and a steal. Pitt
“He is really good, Ndongo seeing him live I’m even more impressed. I wanted to give him different looks and we are not the most physical team. We wanted him to think a little bit and he is very good when he can react.
Veteran guard Kowacie Reeves added 15 points and five rebounds.
Freshman forward Ibrahima Sacko started at the fifth rotation spot and had no points and five rebounds in 12 minutes of action.
It was a tough night for freshman point guard Naithan George for the Jackets. He was 3-10 shooting, 2-7 from three with 10 points and four assists as he was often held in check by the Panthers defense.
“I’m really proud of my team and this is a heck of a win for my team and they’ve given everyone problems. They are long and athletic and they are talented. I think Damon and his staff have done an outstanding job. Our guys were tough and stepped up and made plays,” Capel said.
Senior point guard Kyle Sturdivant added 14 points off the bench, but only four in the second half. Tech pulled within five points of Pitt multiple times, but could not get a stop. The Panthers scored four straight times immediately after Tech cut the lead to five in the second half.
“It was very frustrating we were one stop away or one bucket away from that game shifting in our favor,” Sturdivant said.
Freshman guard Carlton Carrington led all scorers with 19 points including 5-6 from the line.
Pitt’s bench added 26 points led by Guillermo Diaz Graham added 12 points on 4-5 shooting including the two big threes to kill Tech's momentum. Ishmael Leggett added 14 points off the bench for Pitt including three late free throws.
The first half featured a lot of poor shooting from both teams with the Jackets shooting just 32.3 percent from the field and 4-16 from the arc while Pitt was better at 44 percent and 4-9 from three but the Panthers had eight turnovers compared to just three for Tech. Carlton Carrington had 11 points at the break for Pitt and Kyle Sturdivant led Tech with 10 off the bench in 15 minutes of work.
Tech had 12 offensive rebounds in the game and 12 second chance points while Pitt had nine offensive rebounds and 11 second chance points. The major difference was three-point shooting, Pitt was 8-19 (42.1%) while Tech shot just 32 percent (8-25) from the arc.
GAME SUMMARY
Neither team could shoot in the opening stretch of the game with all but one basket coming on a dunk or layup. Naithan George’s opening three was the only shot from range to fall as Tech trailed 6-5 at the first media timeout with 15:05 to play. Pitt maintained a small lead after trailing briefly as both teams continued to struggle to score over the next four minutes. Pitt led 13-11 at the second media timeout with 11:15 left in the half. Tech trailed by three at the final media timeout 24-21 thanks to some strong defense holding Pitt close. The Panthers closed the half with a bucket and Tech answered to make it 31-27 at the break.
Tech started the second half fast with seven points in the first 1:21 of the half to take a 34-31 lead and lead to a Capel timeout with 18:39 remaining. Tech extended the lead to five 40-35 thanks to some strong inside scoring from Ndongo with 14:44 remaining in the game. Pitt forced a couple of turnovers from Tech and hit a corner three from Guillermo Diaz Graham to cut the lead to one 43-42 at the second media timeout with 11:59 remaining. Pitt went on a 9-0 run overall to retake the lead 46-43 on a second open three by Diaz Graham. Tech trailed 59-52 at the final media timeout with 3:57 left. Sturdivant hit a pair of free throws to make it a five-point game. Tech kept hanging around five to six points down when Diaz Graham finally fouled out after a Claude block led to a fast break shot by Gapare. Gapare hit just one of his two free throws and Tech had to foul Ishmael Leggett with 39.6 remaining. He hit one of two free throws and George missed a three and the rim on the other end. Leggett grabbed the rebound and was fouled.
UP NEXT
Tech will return to the road on Saturday to face Virginia Tech at 5 pm in Cassell Coliseum.