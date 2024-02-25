Tech falls to Wake 71-66 on Senior Day
Georgia Tech's women's basketball concluded its last regular season home game on a somber tone, falling to Wake Forest by five points on Senior Day. The Yellow Jackets suffered five consecutive losses at home to close out the regular season.
Heading into Sunday’s games, the Demon Deacons ranked No. 140 in the nation, according to the NCAA’s Net Rating system – the lowest ranking of any ACC team.
Georgia Tech struggled to contain Wake Forest senior guard Elise Williams throughout the game, experimenting with man-to-man, traps, press and zone defense.
Williams scored a season-high 31 points, six rebounds and four assists on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.
Collectively, the Demon Deacons shot 54.2% from the field, marking their second-most efficient performance of the season and their best against an ACC opponent.
Despite Georgia Tech's subpar shooting performance, making only 38.6% of its attempts overall and hitting 25.8% from beyond the arc, which was the team's second-highest number of attempts in a single game in the last decade; the game remained highly winnable for the Yellow Jackets.
Georgia Tech led going into the fourth quarter and was only behind by four points with four minutes left in the game. However, additional defensive lapses and turnovers widened the deficit beyond reach.
“In the fourth quarter, we had some slip ups on the defensive end,” Augustinaite told the media postgame. “We were scoring and finding open shots, but we gave up too much.”
Georgia Tech wing Kara Dunn finished with a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds, and three stocks (steals + blocks) on 37.5% shooting from the field.
Floor general Tonie Morgan contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes, albeit committing a team-high five turnovers. Morgan finished with a team-high plus-minus (+5).
Freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite also scored 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting from 3.
GAME SUMMARY
1Q: Georgia Tech began the game with fluid ball movement on offense, yet, it didn't translate into successful scoring trips. Wake Forest led 9-6 at the first media timeout and outscored the Yellow Jackets by four points in the quarter to take a 15-11 lead. Georgia Tech shot 28.6% from the field, including a 1-for-7 start from beyond the arc and three turnovers. On the positive side, the Yellow Jackets won the rebounding battle with four offensive rebounds and defensive rebounds apiece.
2Q: Wake Forest scored 12 points on 62.5% shooting from the field midway through the second quarter, capitalizing on Georgia Tech’s shaky perimeter defense. The Yellow Jackets allowed 11 unanswered points over a seven-minute stretch before Rusne Augustinaite hit a 3-pointer at the 1:04 mark to trail 33-23 at the end of the first half. Wake Forest guard Elise Williams scored 15 points through two quarters on efficient shooting. Kara Dunn, Tonie Morgan, and Augustinaite combined to score 21 of 23 points for the Yellow Jackets. The rest of the Georgia Tech rotation combined to shoot 14.3% (1-of-7) from the field.
3Q: Georgia Tech scored five straight points to open the second quarter, forcing Wake Forest to call a timeout. The Demon Deacons stretched its lead back up near double digits, but the Yellow Jackets went back at them with a 7-0 run of its own to trail by a point with 3:35 remaining in the third quarter. Georgia Tech took a 46-45 lead entering the fourth quarter, erasing a 10-point halftime deficit. The Yellow Jackets picked up the intensity on both ends, drawing eight fouls and forcing five turnovers.
4Q: Wake Forest went on a 7-0 run to take a four-point lead at the 4:52 mark in the fourth quarter. Down nine points with 3:05 remaining, Ines Noguero made a corner 3 to cut the deficit back down to six points. Georgia Tech turned it into a foul game in the final minutes, but it was too late. Morgan missed a 3 with 29 seconds remaining to put a nail in the coffin.
UP NEXT
Georgia Tech has one game left in the regular season before the ACC Tournament as it travels to face Miami (17-10, 7-9 in ACC play) on March 3 at 2 p.m. ET.