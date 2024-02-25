Georgia Tech's women's basketball concluded its last regular season home game on a somber tone, falling to Wake Forest by five points on Senior Day. The Yellow Jackets suffered five consecutive losses at home to close out the regular season.

Heading into Sunday’s games, the Demon Deacons ranked No. 140 in the nation, according to the NCAA’s Net Rating system – the lowest ranking of any ACC team.

Georgia Tech struggled to contain Wake Forest senior guard Elise Williams throughout the game, experimenting with man-to-man, traps, press and zone defense.

Williams scored a season-high 31 points, six rebounds and four assists on 10-of-15 shooting from the field.

Collectively, the Demon Deacons shot 54.2% from the field, marking their second-most efficient performance of the season and their best against an ACC opponent.

Despite Georgia Tech's subpar shooting performance, making only 38.6% of its attempts overall and hitting 25.8% from beyond the arc, which was the team's second-highest number of attempts in a single game in the last decade; the game remained highly winnable for the Yellow Jackets.

Georgia Tech led going into the fourth quarter and was only behind by four points with four minutes left in the game. However, additional defensive lapses and turnovers widened the deficit beyond reach.

“In the fourth quarter, we had some slip ups on the defensive end,” Augustinaite told the media postgame. “We were scoring and finding open shots, but we gave up too much.”

Georgia Tech wing Kara Dunn finished with a team-high 17 points, seven rebounds, and three stocks (steals + blocks) on 37.5% shooting from the field.

Floor general Tonie Morgan contributed 15 points, eight rebounds and five assists in 32 minutes, albeit committing a team-high five turnovers. Morgan finished with a team-high plus-minus (+5).

Freshman guard Rusne Augustinaite also scored 14 points on 3-of-12 shooting from 3.