Tech falls late to veteran RedHawks 72-69 in season opener

Mike Devoe led all scorers with 26 points but he struggled later in the game hitting just two of his seven shots in the second half. During the second half, Devoe was clearly bothered by the lack of calls on his drives to the basket and he said he has to not let that get to him in that type of game.

“It was a tough game. I’ve got to give Miami (OH) a lot of credit, they're a good basketball team and an experienced and veteran team. Coach Owens, his staff in Miami, Ohio deserve tons of credit. They are a very good basketball team, a very good program and they made some plays late scored the last nine points,” he said.

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech had the lead 69-66 with 1:57 left in the game and managed to commit a series of errors that led to a 72-69 loss to Miami (OH) in the 2021-22 season opener. It marked the second straight year where the Jackets fell in the season opener. Tech did not score in the final 2:29 of the game and that ultimately cost them a chance at a season-opening win as the RedHawks went on a 9-0 run to steal the game.

“I got to be better on that,” Devoe said of his frustrations with the officiating. “Also, I mean, games like this, they're not going call fouls like that. So it's going to be a lot of physical things going on in the game. So you just got to play through those things and it'd be tough.”

The Jackets shot just 39.3-percent from the field and Devoe had the only three-point field goals in the game. Pastner said that this team will take time to develop and mesh.

“We lose the ACC Player of the Year and the Defensive Player of the Year. I mean, those are two really good players. Those are big losses. So it's just going to take time for us to catch up. We got a good team. We just need more time experience and more minutes to play together and, we'll get better as the year goes,” Pastner said.

Devoe logged over 38 minutes while forward Jordan Usher logged 36-plus minutes in the game and Devoe said he was tired late in the game and he felt like that didn’t help the execution down the stretch.

“I would probably say fatigue set in for us,” Devoe said. “Guys played a lot of minutes. It also just comes down to toughness. At the end of the day, we got to win every possession and play every position at the highest level. So for us, we can't take anything for granted, and we did.”

Pastner agreed that he overloaded his two key players with minutes.

“Michael played about 38-39 minutes, I probably played him a little too much. He was probably a little tired towards the end. I got to do a better job with that. Jordan Usher played 36 minutes. Probably a few too many and I got to do a better job on that to be prepared so they are fresh towards the end. And I thought Deebo gave us great minutes as well too.”

Rodney Howard added 10 points and 13 rebounds.

“I had to score around the hoop and I missed some early in the half so I made up for that later,” Howard said.

Jordan Usher had 12 points, but he was four of 12 shooting and 0-4 from three in the game, but he had nine rebounds, a block and a steal.

Mekhi Lairy hit the game winner for the RedHawks and he had 23 points to lead Miami (OH).

“He is a good guard and a good basketball player, a fourth or fifth year senior and experience matters,” Pastner said of Lairy.

Newcomers freshmen Deebo Coleman, Miles Kelly and Mississippi State transfer and covid freshman Deivon Smith saw their first action as Yellow Jacket. Smith played 25 minutes but was two-for-six shooting and 2-4 from the line and had three turnovers and three assists. Coleman fouled out in 17 minutes of action, but had four points, three rebounds and a turnover. Kelly saw less action playing just four minutes and he had a desperation heave at the buzzer as his lone field goal attempt of the game.

The Jackets trailed by as much as six early in the second half, but an 8-0 run erased the lead and Tech went up 53-48 with under 12 minutes to go. Deebo Coleman fouled out with 4:36 to go fouling Dalonte Brown on a three-point attempt. Brown hit just two of the three free throws making it 63-59 Tech. Rodney Howard hit a pair of baskets at the rim to put Tech up 67-61 with under three minutes to go. The RedHawks trimmed the lead to three 69-66 with 1:57 to go on a questionable hoop and harm by Precious Ayah. Dae Dae Grant hit a layup to make it 69-68 and Tech missed on a pair of shots with under a minute to go. Mekhi Lairy hit a layup on a second-chance basket with 12 seconds to go to give the RedHawks a 70-69 lead. Coming out of a pair of timeouts, the Jackets tried to get the ball to Mike Devoe in space, he was double-teamed and passed to Deivon Smith who missed a short shot and the RedHawks came up with the ball got fouled and hit both free throws to win 72-69.

“I call two timeouts and I probably should just stay with my first play,” Pastner said of the Jackets final real possession. “I had a play, but I wanted to get the ball back to Michael Devoe and I knew who was going to guard him, I was thinking he could he was going to get fouled. He was our best free-throw shooter. I thought maybe he can try but we just didn't execute for him.”

Miami (OH) took a 27-23 lead on a 14-2 run in the middle of the first half thanks to a run of turnovers by the Jackets. Tech battled back and overcame 10 first-half turnovers to go to the break tied at 33. Mike Devoe had 18 points and was four-for-six from the arc in the first half.

UP NEXT

The Jackets remain at home with Stetson on Friday night in McCamish Pavilion at 7:30 pm.