Tech fall to last place in the ACC after getting blitzed by NC State 76-61
ATLANTA- Georgia Tech started the game flat against a desperate NC State team and dug a huge first-half hole trailing 51-25 at the break and ended up losing 76-61 to snap a six-game skid for the Wolfpack and extend Tech’s losing streak to three games. The Jackets fell into last place in the ACC with the loss sitting at 3-11 on the year and State moved out of the bottom of the basement at 4-12 on the year.
NC State led for the entire game after scoring early and the Jackets fell behind quickly by double digits before the first media timeout. Tech point guard Kyle Sturdivant said they got blitzed by the Pack.
“I don’t have an explanation for it, they came out and blitzed us in the first half,” Sturdivant said. “It felt like they were a step ahead of us, we always start off slow and fight back, but sometimes it is a little too late.”
Tech Head Coach Josh Pastner was not thrilled with his team’s effort in the loss and apologized to Yellow Jacket Nation for the poor showing.
“They are a dangerous team with those guards they got, they got really hurt losing Manny Bates, but their two guards are really good. I give an apology to our fans for that first half. We missed wide-open shots and we gave up open shots, we had a great practice and a great shootaround, so I don’t have an explanation, the fans deserve an apology, that is not our standard or Georgia Tech’s standards, that is on me, Josh Pastner,” he said. “In my mind, we were ready to play, we had so many breakdowns and just didn’t get it done especially on the defensive end, we didn’t have our standard of who we are. They just blitzed us and they did that to Virginia earlier this year too.”
Mike Devoe scored 18 points but it took him 17 shots to do so and he was just two-for-eight from three in the game.
Jordan Usher struggled with 8 points hitting just three of his 12 shots in the game. Tech was just 5 for 22 from three.
State came out on the attack and pushed the ball and pressured full court on defense as the Jackets could not buy a bucket.
“We didn’t want to play their set defense, we wanted to get out in transition, we tried to rebound and get out and it worked, our guys pushed the tempo and we knew if we had a chance to win the game we had to get it to the 70s, if it was in the 60s it was in their favor,” Keatts said.
Rodney Howard fouled out with 3:13 left in the game after a career game with 14 points and 11 rebounds as well as two blocks.
Howard did get exposed on defense and that is something that bothered him after the loss.
“We just need to play better defense and take away stunting and the gaps,” Howard said.
Freshman Wolfpack guard Terquavion Smith led all scorers with 26 points including six of eight from three and eight rebounds for the Pack.
“He has played well and I’ve said all along if it was not for Paolo Banchero at Duke, (Smith) would be the freshman of the year, I’ve got a good one at NC State,” Keatts said.
Jericole Hellems had 15 points, Cam Hayes had 14 points and Dereon Seabron added 11 points and 10 rebounds for State.
“We overstayed and we were not at the line of scrimmage on the ball screen coverage and they hit some tough shots when we switched and the kid Smith had a heck of a game in the first half and we missed a lot of open shots. We’ve survived our scoring droughts throughout the season because our defense allowed us to stay in the game,” Pastner said. “In the second half they shot 23 from the field and 20 from three, but that is not how we play what happened in the first half.”
Tech held the Wolfpack in check in the second half allowing them to shoot just 23.3-percent from the field but they shot nearly 60-percent in the first half.
“It was probably our best half we’ve played, we shared the ball and we were really good defensively and stingy. We’ve had moments this season where we have played well enough to win. Our guys were really active. We knew Devoe and Usher were their leading scorers and we wanted to shut them down and Devoe is a great scorer and hopefully, he doesn’t have any more eligibility,” NC State head coach Kevin Keatts said.
Tech outscored NC State in the second half 36-25 but the 26-point deficit was too much to overcome.
“The league is such there is a lot of parity, we are still up and down, I thought we were getting better until that first-half, prior to the NC State, but we don’t have wins to show for it, in the ACC you have to have three scorers, we had Devoe and Usher as our third and fourth option offensively, you are really good then, that being said, we went through our scoring drought again, our defense failed us in the first half, that is not our standard,” Pastner said.
HOW IT HAPPENED
NC State jumped out early with an 8-0 lead on a pair of threes on second chance looks leading to a Josh Pastner timeout, The Wolfpack extended the lead to 12-2 at the first media timeout with 15:41 thanks to three turnovers by the Jackets. NC State extended their lead 20 in the first half. Tech saw the State lead grow to 21 behind 18 points in the first 15 minutes from Terquavion Smith. The Jackets trailed 51-25 at the half as State hit on 8 of 14 three-point attempts and shot 59.4-percent from the field while Tech was just 1-10 from three and 35.7-percent from the field.
State managed to maintain their lead early thanks to some Smith threes, but he then got in foul trouble with 14:45 left picking up his fourth foul. Hellems hit a three after Tech managed to pull within 20 at 63-43 to stretch it back to 66-43 leading to a Keatts timeout. Rodney Howard picked up some good second-chance baskets in the next stretch as the Jackets narrowed the margin to 17, 68-51 with 7:56 left before Howard picked up his fourth foul with 14 points, nine rebounds and two blocks at that point. Pastner used his final timeout with 4:44 left and the Jackets trailing 73-54.
UP NEXT
Tech travels to Pittsburgh to face another lower-tier ACC team Pitt on Saturday and then turnaround and then head to Syracuse to face the Orange on Monday.