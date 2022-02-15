Tech fall to last place in the ACC after getting blitzed by NC State 76-61

ATLANTA- Georgia Tech started the game flat against a desperate NC State team and dug a huge first-half hole trailing 51-25 at the break and ended up losing 76-61 to snap a six-game skid for the Wolfpack and extend Tech’s losing streak to three games. The Jackets fell into last place in the ACC with the loss sitting at 3-11 on the year and State moved out of the bottom of the basement at 4-12 on the year. NC State led for the entire game after scoring early and the Jackets fell behind quickly by double digits before the first media timeout. Tech point guard Kyle Sturdivant said they got blitzed by the Pack. “I don’t have an explanation for it, they came out and blitzed us in the first half,” Sturdivant said. “It felt like they were a step ahead of us, we always start off slow and fight back, but sometimes it is a little too late.” Tech Head Coach Josh Pastner was not thrilled with his team’s effort in the loss and apologized to Yellow Jacket Nation for the poor showing. “They are a dangerous team with those guards they got, they got really hurt losing Manny Bates, but their two guards are really good. I give an apology to our fans for that first half. We missed wide-open shots and we gave up open shots, we had a great practice and a great shootaround, so I don’t have an explanation, the fans deserve an apology, that is not our standard or Georgia Tech’s standards, that is on me, Josh Pastner,” he said. “In my mind, we were ready to play, we had so many breakdowns and just didn’t get it done especially on the defensive end, we didn’t have our standard of who we are. They just blitzed us and they did that to Virginia earlier this year too.”

The Pack smothered Mike Devoe in the game on defense (Blake Morgan/JOL)



Mike Devoe scored 18 points but it took him 17 shots to do so and he was just two-for-eight from three in the game. Jordan Usher struggled with 8 points hitting just three of his 12 shots in the game. Tech was just 5 for 22 from three. State came out on the attack and pushed the ball and pressured full court on defense as the Jackets could not buy a bucket. “We didn’t want to play their set defense, we wanted to get out in transition, we tried to rebound and get out and it worked, our guys pushed the tempo and we knew if we had a chance to win the game we had to get it to the 70s, if it was in the 60s it was in their favor,” Keatts said.

Howard had a strong outing and was one of the few highlights for Tech fans in the game (Blake Morgan/JOL)