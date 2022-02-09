Tech fall in a wild game at Miami 79-70
CORAL GABLES, Fla- The rematch between Georgia Tech and Miami played out in an eerily similar fashion to the game in Atlanta last month. The Jackets led big in the first half before a late surge by Miami pulled the Canes within striking distance. Tech then started the second half cold on offense while Miami heated up and pulled away with some help by lopsided foul calls. At one point, Miami had just seven fouls to Tech’s 16. Miami pulled out a 79-70 win with the aid of 19 second-half free throw attempts.
The Canes scored 18 points off Tech's 18 turnovers in the game and shot 26 free throws compared to just 14 for the Jackets in the win.
"They are a very good basketball team and we had some chances to win, but 18 turnovers are too many," Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said after the game. "Our guys are going to compete and get after it, but in the end, we had a second-half scoring drought and the turnovers got us and you have to give credit to Miami."
Tech led by as much as 14 late in the first half before allowing Miami back into the game and letting their lead slip to two at the half.
"We had our chances in the first half to extend the lead and we let that slip through our hands on fastbreak opportunities and Miami got some steals to stop our run," Pastner said. "That is the game of basketball and two teams fighting and competing to win. No issue with our effort, our guys fought and clawed. We got stuck in that scoring drought again (at the end of the first half). We had some chances to really up the lead and we made key turnovers in transition and we had ten turnovers in the first half and if you cut that to five and get five more shots with the way we were shooting maybe it is a different game."
Mike Devoe had another strong outing with 20 points in the game, but he was 0-3 in the second half from three as was Deebo Coleman who put up 15 points including three-for-four from the arc in the first half. Coleman also had three first-half steals. Tech hit six of their 15 threes in the first half but were just 1-for-9 in the second half.
"It was kind of tough on us," Devoe said of the second half. "The ball wasn't bouncing our way on some of the rebounds off long threes that they were taking. So they were getting offensive rebounds a lot. I remember that happening. I would say they hit key shots too, they bisected our 20 defense a little bit going into their big man in the middle a lot. So that got us good and in scramble mode a lot."
Jordan Usher had 16 points but battled foul trouble in the second half and started the game with a flurry of turnovers ending the night with six turnovers and zero steals.
Kyle Sturdivant also hit double-figures with 12 points but he was just 1-5 from three in the loss.
Miami had a more balanced effort led by big man Sam Waardenburg who hit three of Miami's five threes in the game and had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and just one turnover.
Kameron McGusty had 17 points, Isaiah Wong added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Charlie Moore had 13 points and five assists for the Canes.
Tempers flared late in the game as both teams got his with technical fouls as Devoe and McGusty shared words and both bench perked up. Deove and McGusty were called for technical fouls and Bubba Parham who was in street clothes was ejected for leaving Tech's bench area. Usher said that Miami players started the near fight despite how it was called on the court.
"I don't honestly don't think Tech did anything wrong," Usher said. "All I'm saying is I don't think we did anything wrong, but they can see how they want to see it. I think I saw where it started. That's all I'm gonna say. I feel like we didn't do anything wrong."
"There was some talk between a couple of guys," Pastner said of the heated moment on the court. "I don't think it was anything more than that, it was a competitive game and both teams wanted to win and it got a little chirpy and thankfully nothing happened. There was no physical altercation, a couple of guys just got chirpy. I thought the refs, all three officials did a good job of stepping in right away and handling it. That is a credit to those three guys."
Pastner declined to criticize the officiating after the game, saying he would have to watch the tape and has a lot of respect for the officials.
"I'd rather take the high road on my personal feelings on the officiating and I have great respect for the three officials officiating today. Sometimes things will go your way and sometimes they will not. If I have any issues I'll deal with Bryan Kersey (ACC Head of Officiating) and Paul Brazeau (ACC Associate Commissioner). Officials have a hard job. In basketball, sometimes balls and whistles go your way and sometimes they don't," he said. "Things we can control, we have to take care of the ball."
Tech had six players with three-plus fouls and one fouled out, two had four fouls and that impacted the rotation and the defense.
"When we went smaller they were able to get the ball inside on us," Pastner said of having take Jordan Meka out after four first-half fouls.
HOW IT HAPPENED
Jordan Usher picked up two quick fouls and Tech lacked energy early leading to Pastner pulling starters Sturdivant, Moore and Howard at the first deadball for Jordan Meka, Deivon Smith and Deebo Coleman. Tech trailed 6-2 early with four turnovers in the first four minutes of action. Deebo Coleman heated up during the next stretch with three straight buckets including a pair of threes to outscore the Canes and tie the game at 12 with 11:58 to go in the half. Sturdivant and Coleman hit a pair of threes to put Tech up 18-12 leading to a Miami timeout with 10:24 left in the half. Coleman hit another three to put the Jackets up 24-14 at the third media timeout despite nine turnovers. Tech led by as much as 14 with under six minutes to go, Miami went on an 8-0 run to cut the game to six and the Jackets led by just eight at the final media timeout 34-26. The Canes pushed it to a 12-2 run to cut it to four forcing a timeout by Pastner with both Devoe and Coleman on the bench for most of the run by the Canes. Meka picked up his third foul and the Canes converted at the line to pull within two. Meka picked up his fourth foul with 6.6 seconds left on an offensive rebounding attempt. Waardenburg hit a pair of FTs, to make it 36-34. Miami hit six of their final eight shots in the half to cut the lead to two, 36-34 at the break. Deebo Coleman led all scorers with 13 points on 5-6 shooting at the half with three steals. Mike Devoe had 12 points, four rebounds and two assists while Sam Waardenburg led the Canes with 12 points followed by Wong with eight points. Tech was 6-for-15 from three while Miami was just 2-for-10.
Miami started the second half strong taking a brief lead 41-39 on a McGusty three. Sturdivant and Usher both converted old-fashioned three-point plays to retake the lead. Anthony Walker gave Miami the lead and Tech tied it back up ahead of the first media timeout of the half with 14:33 remaining in the game. A flurry of fouls dominated the next four-minute stretch of the game as Kyle Sturdivant, Jordan Usher, Deebo Coleman, Mike Devoe and Khalid Moore picked up fouls on defense leading to a 17-8 foul disparity at the second media timeout in Miami’s favor. Tech held a 51-49 lead though with 11:59 left in the game. The touch foul calls continued to go against the Jackets and Miami was able to retake the lead 57-56 on a pair of free throws by Bensley Joseph. Khalid Moore fouled Wong on a three-point attempt to pick up his fourth foul of the game. The Canes continued their run pulling away on an 11-0 run. Usher broke the run with a layup and free throw to make it 63-59. Sturdivant fouled out on an offensive foul, with the Jackets down 69-61. Tech clawed back to make it a seven-point game with 1:28 left. A brawl nearly broke out late in the game leading to technical fouls on McGusty and Devoe and a DQ for Bubba Parham who left the Tech bench.
UP NEXT
Tech travels to face Virginia at 4 pm on Saturday and the Cavs are one of the hotter teams in the ACC after a slow start. Tech has lost eight straight games to Virginia and are winless in Charlottesville since 2008.