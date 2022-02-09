Tech fall in a wild game at Miami 79-70

CORAL GABLES, Fla- The rematch between Georgia Tech and Miami played out in an eerily similar fashion to the game in Atlanta last month. The Jackets led big in the first half before a late surge by Miami pulled the Canes within striking distance. Tech then started the second half cold on offense while Miami heated up and pulled away with some help by lopsided foul calls. At one point, Miami had just seven fouls to Tech’s 16. Miami pulled out a 79-70 win with the aid of 19 second-half free throw attempts. The Canes scored 18 points off Tech's 18 turnovers in the game and shot 26 free throws compared to just 14 for the Jackets in the win. "They are a very good basketball team and we had some chances to win, but 18 turnovers are too many," Jackets' head coach Josh Pastner said after the game. "Our guys are going to compete and get after it, but in the end, we had a second-half scoring drought and the turnovers got us and you have to give credit to Miami." Tech led by as much as 14 late in the first half before allowing Miami back into the game and letting their lead slip to two at the half. "We had our chances in the first half to extend the lead and we let that slip through our hands on fastbreak opportunities and Miami got some steals to stop our run," Pastner said. "That is the game of basketball and two teams fighting and competing to win. No issue with our effort, our guys fought and clawed. We got stuck in that scoring drought again (at the end of the first half). We had some chances to really up the lead and we made key turnovers in transition and we had ten turnovers in the first half and if you cut that to five and get five more shots with the way we were shooting maybe it is a different game." Mike Devoe had another strong outing with 20 points in the game, but he was 0-3 in the second half from three as was Deebo Coleman who put up 15 points including three-for-four from the arc in the first half. Coleman also had three first-half steals. Tech hit six of their 15 threes in the first half but were just 1-for-9 in the second half. "It was kind of tough on us," Devoe said of the second half. "The ball wasn't bouncing our way on some of the rebounds off long threes that they were taking. So they were getting offensive rebounds a lot. I remember that happening. I would say they hit key shots too, they bisected our 20 defense a little bit going into their big man in the middle a lot. So that got us good and in scramble mode a lot."

Devoe expressed his frustration at the lack of calls in Tech's favor in the post game (Jasen Vinlove/USAToday)

Jordan Usher had 16 points but battled foul trouble in the second half and started the game with a flurry of turnovers ending the night with six turnovers and zero steals. Kyle Sturdivant also hit double-figures with 12 points but he was just 1-5 from three in the loss. Miami had a more balanced effort led by big man Sam Waardenburg who hit three of Miami's five threes in the game and had 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists and just one turnover. Kameron McGusty had 17 points, Isaiah Wong added 14 points, seven rebounds and two steals and Charlie Moore had 13 points and five assists for the Canes. Tempers flared late in the game as both teams got his with technical fouls as Devoe and McGusty shared words and both bench perked up. Deove and McGusty were called for technical fouls and Bubba Parham who was in street clothes was ejected for leaving Tech's bench area. Usher said that Miami players started the near fight despite how it was called on the court. "I don't honestly don't think Tech did anything wrong," Usher said. "All I'm saying is I don't think we did anything wrong, but they can see how they want to see it. I think I saw where it started. That's all I'm gonna say. I feel like we didn't do anything wrong." "There was some talk between a couple of guys," Pastner said of the heated moment on the court. "I don't think it was anything more than that, it was a competitive game and both teams wanted to win and it got a little chirpy and thankfully nothing happened. There was no physical altercation, a couple of guys just got chirpy. I thought the refs, all three officials did a good job of stepping in right away and handling it. That is a credit to those three guys." Pastner declined to criticize the officiating after the game, saying he would have to watch the tape and has a lot of respect for the officials. "I'd rather take the high road on my personal feelings on the officiating and I have great respect for the three officials officiating today. Sometimes things will go your way and sometimes they will not. If I have any issues I'll deal with Bryan Kersey (ACC Head of Officiating) and Paul Brazeau (ACC Associate Commissioner). Officials have a hard job. In basketball, sometimes balls and whistles go your way and sometimes they don't," he said. "Things we can control, we have to take care of the ball."

Tech had six players with three-plus fouls and one fouled out, two had four fouls and that impacted the rotation and the defense. "When we went smaller they were able to get the ball inside on us," Pastner said of having take Jordan Meka out after four first-half fouls.